Town of Fayetteville Designated as Partner Community in 2022 Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Initiative

Fayetteville, W.Va. (August 24, 2022) – The Town of Fayetteville was the only West Virginia community among 25 selected nationally for a prestigious federal interagency partnership to support outdoor recreation initiatives.

On August 17, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) to announce the selection of 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program.

The Town of Fayetteville and its partners propose to plan for and leverage the increased visitation to the region that is resulting from the establishment of the New River Gorge National Park nearby, engage in inclusive community tourism development and planning, increase local access to outdoor recreation, and cultivate a culture of wellness in the community.