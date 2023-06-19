Trails Edge Cycles in Beckley Hosting Grand OpeningAnd Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, June 22

Beckley, W.Va. (June 19, 2023) – Jeff Webb, owner of Trails Edge Cycles, invites the public to an
11:30 a.m. June 22 grand opening and ribbon cutting of new space at 1302 South Eisenhower
Drive in Beckley. Refreshments will be served and a taco bar will be available.
Webb said he waited out the COVID-19 pandemic to open his dream shop. “After years of riding
and visiting shops both local and around the country, I kept asking myself … why don’t we have
something like this in the Beckley area?” he said. “In early 2020 I decided I wanted to bring this
type of bike shop experience to our community, and now we are finally able to open a shop
with great bikes, parts, and accessories to support and grow our local biking community.”
An avid cyclist, Webb said he is currently selling Trek, Scott and Cannondale bikes because they
are popular in the community; however, he also wants to offer interested consumers broader
options. “We plan to add rental bikes and sell E-bikes, as these are sorely needed in our area,”
said Webb. “We are also thrilled to offer the community a bike mechanic who was formerly a
mechanic for a professional mountain biking team for all bike repair needs. We look forward to
supporting and growing together with our local mountain biking community for years to come.”
Mary Legg, a business advisor at the West Virginia Hive, said, “Jeff has a strong vision, and all of
us at the Hive are working diligently to help him execute his business plan.”