Transportation crews work together on rail bike project

Many of the Cenforce and Multimodal crew members working at the Clay County site also helped rebuild the Trout Run Bridge for the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad in Pocahontas County and repair a hiking trail that connects Babcock State Park with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.



Cenforce crews also reached out to the local Division of Highways office for assistance. “We work with a lot of good people throughout the DOH here in Clay County. These guys have been great to work with. We’ve been able to get stone from up here at the Clay County headquarters and one of their substations out here,” Day said.



Day said it’s gratifying to know that they are making a difference. “Oh I love it. I love it. You can see what you’re doing and a lot of people are going to enjoy what we’re doing for years to come,” he said.



Under the partnership between Rail Explorers and the state of West Virginia, Rail Explorers will bring in a brand new inventory of rail bikes, build a shed for the rail bikes, update the lodge for ticket sales and concessions, and bring in a restroom trailer system. Rail Explorers will be open by early summer.