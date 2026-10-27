Traumatic Brain Injuries Often Go Undetected Among Domestic Violence Survivors, Advocates Say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia advocates and healthcare professionals are working to raise awareness of traumatic brain injuries among domestic violence survivors, a condition researchers say is significantly underrecognized and can create additional barriers for those seeking help.

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, an estimated 60% to 75% of domestic violence survivors experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) or hypoxic-anoxic brain injury, which occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen. Research also suggests women who experience traumatic brain injuries due to domestic violence may outnumber military service members and athletes with similar injuries by as much as 11 to 12 times.

Cortland Nesley, manager of the Traumatic Brain Injury Services Program at West Virginia University, said many survivors may be living with symptoms that have never been identified or treated.

“Oftentimes, if the TBI goes unaddressed, it can really complicate that person’s relationship to navigating resources and tools that are helpful to them,” Nesley said.

Advocates say symptoms associated with traumatic brain injuries can make it more difficult for survivors to access services, maintain appointments, complete paperwork and navigate support systems designed to help them leave abusive situations.

Kimberly Tyler-Stirling, advocacy director for the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, believes brain injuries are far more common among survivors than many people realize.

“I, for one, might have seen 50 clients a month in my county in West Virginia, and potentially 80% of those people had traumatic brain injuries as I sat there and talked to them,” Tyler-Stirling said.

Nesley was recently recognized with a Purple Ribbon Award from the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence for his work in the field. The award is presented during the organization’s annual Inspiration Luncheon in Charleston.

According to West Virginia’s State Plan for Traumatic Brain Injury, many residents report difficulty finding healthcare providers who understand brain injuries and uncertainty about how to access available services. Advocates say increasing awareness among healthcare providers, social service organizations and the public is critical to ensuring survivors receive appropriate care and support.

The issue is receiving renewed attention as communities across the state observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month and work to improve screening efforts and support services for survivors.