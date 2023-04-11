TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES $2.5 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNED IN MARCH, SETTING UP RECORD YEAR

New, Simpler Web URL, www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com, Launched to Make Searches Easier

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $2.5 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during March – putting his Office in line for another record-breaking year of returning money to its rightful owners.

The Office processed $2,554,212 worth of payments during March – the fourth month in a row to see a top-10 monthly performance in unclaimed property returns.

“Our Office has now sent out $19.1 million worth of checks this fiscal year, already surpassing the $18.6 million record worth of returns we set last year – and we still have three months left to go before the fiscal year ends,” Treasurer Moore said. “We’re proud to continue setting records for how much money we’re returning back to our citizens.”

To make it easier for residents to find their money, Treasurer Moore announced a new, simpler website URL people can use to search for unclaimed property: www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com.

“This new website replaces the old web domain that was longer, more complicated and difficult to remember,” Treasurer Moore said. “We still have more than $300 million in unclaimed property waiting to be claimed, so I hope people will visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com today and see if we’re holding any money for you.”