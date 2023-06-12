TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES $3.6 MILLION WORTH OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNED DURING MAY

Cash Returns Continue to Surge at Record Pace

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office returned more than $3.6 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the month of May – continuing a record-setting pace for returns this fiscal year.

“We’re proud to be returning money to our citizens at the fastest pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is the people’s money and we’re continuing to work aggressively to get the word out for people to search for and claim their funds today.”

The Office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed $3,609,585 worth of payments during the month of May, pushing the cumulative total for funds processed this fiscal year – which ends June 30 – to more than $24.3 million. That already far exceeds the record $18.6 million returned by the Office during the last fiscal year.

“We’ve already returned over $5 million more than we returned during last year’s record-breaking year and we still have the rest of this month to go,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is a testament to the hard work our staff has been doing to find new and innovative ways to get the word out about this program.”

The Office has ramped up its digital marketing efforts over the past year to help raise awareness of the program with online audiences. It also recently debuted a simplified website name, www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com, to help people find the database. The mobile version of that website was also updated with a new SMS text feature that allows users to forward unclaimed property listings to family and friends if they see their names listed.

The State Treasurer’s Office still has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations in its database.

Treasurer Moore encourages everyone to visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com to search and see if they have any money available to claim.