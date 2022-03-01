TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES HOPE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION PERIOD BEGINS MARCH 1

Adam Shuemake named program director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced applications to use the Hope Scholarship education savings account program for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year will be available online beginning Tuesday, March 1.

“We’re pleased to announce the opening of the application period for this program, which has generated significant public interest over the past year,” Treasurer Moore said. “The Legislature passed the Hope Scholarship Act to help expand school choice options for West Virginia students and families, and we’ve been working tirelessly over the past year to ensure that vision becomes reality.



“I encourage anyone interested to visit HopeScholarshipWV.com to apply,” Treasurer Moore said.

The application period for the upcoming school year will remain open through May 15.

The Hope Scholarship is an education savings account program available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.

To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:

Eligible or required to be enrolled in a kindergarten program.

Enrolled full-time in a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for the entire instructional term during the academic year immediately preceding the academic year for which the student is applying to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program.

Or, enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for at least 45 calendar days during an instructional term at the time of application.

In addition to filling out the application, state law also requires participating families to fill out a notice of intent to participate in the program with their local county superintendent. A sample template for that notice is also available online at HopeScholarshipWV.com.

Treasurer Moore also announced today his Office has hired Adam Shuemake of Oak Hill to serve as Director of the Hope Scholarship Program.

“A Southern West Virginia native, Adam has a tremendous amount of experience working in both public and private education, and I believe he will be an invaluable resource for this program and those it serves,” Treasurer Moore said.

Originally from Beards Fork, Shuemake earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Concord University and a Master’s in Education Leadership from Concordia University.

After working in the Fayette County public school system, he helped found Mt. Hope Christian Academy, where he served as principal and helped the school become fully accredited.