TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES HOPE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR UPCOMING 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced applications to use the Hope Scholarship education savings account program for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year that starts this fall are now available online.

Applications are available online at www.HopeScholarshipWV.com. The application period will remain open from March 1 through May 15.

“We’re excited to announce applications to use the Hope Scholarship are now open,” Treasurer Moore said. “We saw tremendous interest in this program for the current school year, despite unfortunate legal delays in the program’s implementation. We look forward to providing this program for the full school year that begins this fall.”

The Hope Scholarship is an education savings account program available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.

To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:

Eligible to be enrolled in a kindergarten program.

Enrolled full-time in a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for the entire instructional term during the current academic year (2022-2023) immediately preceding the academic year for which the student is applying to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program.

Or, enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for at least 45 calendar days during an instructional term at the time of application.

In addition to filling out the application, state law also requires participating families to fill out a notice of intent to participate in the program with their local county superintendent. A sample template for that notice is also available online at HopeScholarshipWV.com.