TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES HOPE SCHOLARSHIP ONLINE PORTAL OPEN FOR FAMILIES, EDUCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the Education Market Assistant online portal through which families and education service providers will be able to access Hope Scholarship accounts and funds has now relaunched online.

“My Office has been working diligently to get the Hope Scholarship program back up and running since the Supreme Court lifted the injunction against it last month,” Treasurer Moore said. “With the relaunch of our Education Market Assistant, we are a critical step closer to families being able to access funds and pay for educational services through the program.”

The Education Market Assistant is the online system through which Hope Scholarship students and families can apply for the program, receive and manage funds, and pay for educational services. Education service providers must also use the online system to apply for approval to provide education services through the program, as well as receive funds through it.

Due to the delay caused by the injunction, Hope Scholarship funds for the full academic year are not expected to be deposited into accounts until January, but families and education service providers can still log into their accounts, manage settings and familiarize themselves with the system and service options until that time.

“The portal is the key mechanism we use to ensure Hope Scholarship funds are used properly for qualified purchases authorized by the Hope Scholarship Act, so its launch is crucial for the successful operation of this program,” Treasurer Moore said. “I’m proud our team was able to get it back online so quickly after this injunction was lifted so families can begin preparing to manage their children’s educational needs.”

The Education Market Assistant portal can be accessed online at www.hopescholarshipwv.com.