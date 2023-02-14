TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES JANUARY UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNS CONTINUE RECORD PACE, TOP $2.3 MILLION

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division continued its record pace of returning cash to individuals, businesses and other organizations in January with returns exceeding $2.3 million – the second month in a row to see a historic top 10 monthly return total.

“We’re returning money at the fastest pace in state history, and that’s great news for the people of West Virginia,” Treasurer Moore said.

The Unclaimed Property Division processed $2,338,723 worth of payments during January. That makes two months in a row that unclaimed property returns topped $2 million.

The totals also continue the record pace of returns for the Unclaimed Property Division this year. In the seven months since the fiscal year began last July 1, the division has already returned more than $14.1 million – far exceeding the pace of the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year.

Treasurer Moore said the increase in returns is due to the launch of aggressive digital marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the program, along with recent reforms he championed with the Legislature to make it easier for people to claim and receive lost funds.

“While we’re returning funds in the fastest pace in state history, we still have more than $300 million in unclaimed funds sitting in our database – with more coming in every day – so I encourage everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and search to see if we’re holding any money for you,” Treasurer Moore said.