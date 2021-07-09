TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF HOPE SCHOLARSHIP WEBSITE

CHARLESTON, WV. –(WWNR) State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office has launched the official Hope Scholarship Program website to ensure interested parents, students and educators receive accurate and up-to-date information on West Virginia’s highly anticipated school-choice program.

Individuals can visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com to sign up to receive email alerts when scholarship applications and informational materials become available.

“While the Hope Scholarship Program won’t officially begin until the start of the 2022-2023 school year, our Office has already received many inquiries from parents and professional educators hoping to learn more about the program,” Treasurer Moore said.

In addition to a form to sign up for email updates, the website includes a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page with basic information about the program, which will be updated regularly.

“The recent legislation establishing the Hope Scholarship Program gained national attention for its potential to create the most inclusive school-choice program in the country, and my Office is committed to ensuring that this potential becomes a reality,” Treasurer Moore said.

“In the coming months, my Office will be developing the internal framework and procedures to administer the program,” Treasurer Moore said. “We want to make sure everything is in place and ready to go once the application period opens next spring.”

Treasurer Moore said one of the common misconceptions he has heard from the public is that the program will be available for the upcoming school year beginning this fall – which it will not.

“While we want to make the Hope Scholarship available as soon as possible, the program does not commence until fall of 2022, according to state law,” Treasurer Moore said. “In the meantime, the new website will allow my Office to communicate emerging details on the program to interested families and, in turn, families can be confident that they are receiving accurate information directly from the agency in charge of administering the program.”

Treasurer Moore said more information, including video tutorials, will be available on the website in the coming months.