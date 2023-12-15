TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $1.5 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNED DURING NOVEMBER

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $1.5 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the month of November.

“We’ve continued to aggressively promote our unclaimed property program across the state and our efforts are yielding results for our citizens,” Treasurer Moore said. “We’re proud to continue returning lost funds to people at the fastest pace in state history.”

The Unclaimed Property Division paid out $1,550,500 through 1,226 claims during the month. Since the fiscal year began July 1, the Office has paid out more than $10.4 million in unclaimed property claims – already ahead of the pace at this point for last fiscal year, which set a record of $26.8 million returned during that fiscal year.

The Treasurer’s Office has more than $400 million worth of unclaimed property listings in its database available for claim.

The Office is continuing to find new ways to educate the public about the program and encourage people to search its database for lost funds.

Last month, Treasurer Moore announced a new partnership with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles that will promote the Treasurer’s Office’s unclaimed property program at DMV locations statewide and encourage DMV customers to search the unclaimed property online database while they wait.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search if the Office is holding anything for you, visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.