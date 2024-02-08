TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $2.2 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNED DURING JANUARY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $2.2 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of January.

“We’re happy to start 2024 with a strong month of returning millions of dollars to the people of our state,” Treasurer Moore said. “Our staff works diligently to return lost or abandoned funds to rightful owners, so I encourage everyone to visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov today to search and see if we have anything for you.”

The Unclaimed Property Division returned a total of $2,271,678 paid out through 2,375 claims during the month of January. Since the fiscal year began last July, the office has paid out more than $13.6 million worth of claims.

The State Treasurer’s Office has more than $400 million worth of unclaimed property listings in its database.

For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search if the Office is holding anything for you, visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.