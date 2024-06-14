TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3.5 MILLION WORTH OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNED DURING MAY

Fifth-Highest Month for Returns in Program History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $3.5 million worth of unclaimed funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of May.

“We’re thrilled to continue returning funds at the fastest pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “May was the fifth-highest month of returns dating back to when the program began in 1967, and that was on top of April being our third-highest month for returns. We are proud to get these lost funds back to their rightful owners.”

The Unclaimed Property Division returned a total of $3,533,710 during the month. Since the fiscal year began last July, the Office has paid out a total of nearly $25.5 million worth of claims.

While the Office is returning funds at a record pace, it continues to receive a steady stream of new unclaimed properties from holders on a regular basis. The State Treasurer’s Office currently has nearly $438 million worth of unclaimed property listings in its database.

“Just because you didn’t have anything listed a few months ago doesn’t mean there isn’t something for you now, since holders are continually turning over new listings to our Office,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is why we’re constantly telling people to keep checking our website – www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov – to see if we’re holding anything for you.”

To learn more about the unclaimed property program and to search its database, visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.