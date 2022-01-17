TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE SMART529 ESSAY CONTEST

Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, February 25, 2022, to qualify

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the 2022 SMART529 When I Grow Up student and teacher essay contest. The annual essay contest gives students around the state the chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education. Teachers have an opportunity to win a $2,500 cash prize.

“This program inspires our children to dream about their futures and what they aspire to do when they grow up,” Treasurer Moore said. “It also stresses to parents the importance of preparing for our children’s futures at a young age.”

In its 15th year, the popular contest gives kindergarten through fifth grade students a chance to win both SMART529 savings for higher education and cash prizes for their schools.

Entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups (K-1, 2-3, 4-5), making for a total of 15 regional winners. The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested into SMART529 college savings accounts. Out of the regional winners, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a total of $5,000 in SMART529 scholarship money. Each winner’s school will also receive a $500 cash award.

Teachers of grades kindergarten through fifth also have the opportunity to compete in the teacher portion of the essay contest. This year’s winning teacher will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

The When I Grow Up essay contest allows students to submit, in 100 words or less, an essay that explains what they want to be when they grow up. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and the importance of post-secondary education.

Entry forms for both students and teachers are available at www.SMART529.com. In addition, entry forms will be available at elementary schools throughout the state. The deadline for entry form and essay submissions is Tuesday, February 25, 2022.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the West Virginia Prepaid College Tuition and Savings Program Board of Trustees and administered by Hartford Funds. For more information on SMART529 or the When I Grow Up essay contest, go to www.SMART529.com.