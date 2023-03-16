 TREASURER MOORE ANNOUNCES UNCLAIMED PROPERTY RETURNS TOP $2.4 MILLION IN FEBRUARY, CONTINUE RECORD PACE

$16.6 Million Returned So Far This Fiscal Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $2.4 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of February – continuing the record pace of returns this fiscal year.

The Office processed $2,430,607 worth of payments during February – third month in a row to see historic top-10 returns.

“This is the people’s money that for one reason or another has been lost or forgotten, and we’re proud to be returning it to them at the fasted pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “We continue to encourage everyone to visit our website – www.wvtreasury.com – to see if we’re holding any money for you.”

The State Treasurer’s Office has been returning money at a record pace since the start of the fiscal year last July 1. With February’s totals included, the Unclaimed Property Division has returned nearly $16.6 million so far this fiscal year – already approaching the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year.

Treasurer Moore said his Office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com today to search and see if they have funds to claim.