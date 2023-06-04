TREASURER MOORE PRESENTS $31,000 UNCLAIMED PROPERTY CHECK TO GREENBRIER COUNTY COMMISSION

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $31,000 to the Greenbrier County Commission, funds local officials say will be used to boost the county’s finances.

Treasurer Moore presented the check worth $31,508.99 to Commissioners Tammy Tincher, Blaine Phillips and Lowell Rose at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg on Thursday morning.

“It’s an honor to be able to work with local officials across our state to return any public funds that might have gone unclaimed over the years,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is ultimately the taxpayers’ money and we want to make sure it is returned and put back to good use for the people.”

Commission President Tincher encouraged all counties and municipalities to search the Treasurer’s online database to see if the Office has any funds for them.

“We are excited to put these funds towards our operating general fund account for use by the county, as they have not been previously budgeted,” Commission President Tincher said. “Going through the claims process online was seamless, and I hope every county and municipality reaches out to the State Treasurer’s Office to search and claim any of their funds that might be held as unclaimed property.”

Treasurer Moore’s Unclaimed Property Division has been returning funds at a record pace – already achieving a state record of more than $20 million returned so far this fiscal year. But there is still more available to be claimed.

Treasurer Moore said his Office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com to search and see if they have any money available to claim.