TREASURER MOORE PRESENTS UNCLAIMED PROPERTY CHECK OF NEARLY $168,000 TO FORMER UNION CARBIDE WORKER’S FAMILY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore last week presented an unclaimed property check worth nearly $168,000 to the surviving family of a former Union Carbide research director.

Treasurer Moore presented the check totaling $167,924.23 to the estate of the late George O’Connor, who was once a Director of Research and Development at the former Union Carbide Technology Park in South Charleston. The funds were from stocks O’Connor had owned which the family was unable to locate when he died. His daughter Leslie O’Connor accepted the funds on the family’s behalf.

“Many times when families lose a parent or grandparent they have a hard time tracking down all of the cash or other assets in their loved one’s name,” Treasurer Moore said. “That’s why it’s one of my great honors in this Office to be able to reconnect families with the funds left behind by someone they love.”

John Paul Abbott, a State Treasurer’s Office Local Government Specialist, along with the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, worked to contact the surviving O’Connor family relatives and reconnect them with the funds in George O’Connor’s estate.

Treasurer Moore said his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million. He encouraged everyone to visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com today to search and see if the Office has any funds available for you or your family.