TREASURER MOORE PRESENTS UNCLAIMED PROPERTY CHECK TOTALING NEARLY $43,000 TO WVU HOSPITALS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore visited J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Thursday, May 18, to present an unclaimed property check worth nearly $43,000 to benefit West Virginia University Hospitals.

“My Office has been working hard to modernize our processes to reunite individuals, businesses and organizations with their unclaimed funds,” Treasurer Moore said. “I’m proud to partner with WVU Hospitals to return their unclaimed property funds so they can continue providing exceptional care to their patients throughout the state.”

Treasurer Moore presented an unclaimed property check worth $42,976.99 to Michael Grace, Ed.D., M.B.A., president of WVU Hospitals.

“We are grateful to State Treasurer Riley Moore and his Office for the funds they provided us last week,” Grace said. “It was a very pleasant and much appreciated surprise.

“Some of our patients travel great distances to receive care here, and that travel often comes at a great personal financial burden,” Grace said. “Our Care Management team does a wonderful job assisting those patients and their families with assistance with gas cards, food and sometimes even lodging. We will use these funds to help those patients.”

Recently, Treasurer Moore announced that his Office returned $1.6 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the month of April, pushing fiscal year-to-date returns past $20 million for the first time in state history. His Unclaimed Property Division also launched a new online SMS text feature that allows users to easily share unclaimed property listings with their families and friends.

Treasurer Moore said unclaimed property funds are being turned over to his Unclaimed Property Division every day and his Office has more than $300 million in listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encouraged everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button to see if the Office is holding any assets in their name.