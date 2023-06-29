TREASURER MOORE PRESENTS UNCLAIMED PROPERTY CHECK WORTH NEARLY $10,000 TO FORMER WVU, NFL PLAYER OWEN SCHMITT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Morgantown on Tuesday, June 27, to present an unclaimed property check totaling nearly $10,000 to former West Virginia University and NFL fullback Owen Schmitt.

“I was honored to reunite Mountaineer football legend Owen Schmitt with his unclaimed funds,” Treasurer Moore said. “During this fiscal year, my Office has returned money back to its rightful owners at the fastest pace in state history due to our efforts to innovate and modernize the Unclaimed Property program.

“Just like Owen Schmitt’s fierce pursuit to win at WVU, our Office is just as determined to return lost funds to Mountaineers across our state,” Treasurer Moore said.

Treasurer Moore presented an unclaimed property check totaling $9,474.16 to Schmitt at the 50-yard line of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, where Schmitt originally cemented his legendary status as an unstoppable force in college football.

The funds were from outstanding checks turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, including money tied to his NFL playing days and a rebate check from Harley Davidson.

“It was great to receive this unclaimed property check from the State Treasurer’s Office, especially here at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown,” Schmitt said. “I plan to use this money to pay off some bills and hopefully purchase new supplies for the football program at Greenbrier West through the NFL’s equipment cost match program.”

Schmitt has been an assistant coach with the Greenbrier West High School football program since 2021.

Recently, Treasurer Moore announced that his Office returned more than $3.6 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the month of May, pushing fiscal year-to-date returns past $24.3 million for the first time in state history. This far exceeds the record $18.6 million returned by the Office during the last fiscal year.

Treasurer Moore said his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division has more than 3 million listings valued at more than $300 million. He encouraged everyone to visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.com today to search and see if the Office has any funds available for you or your family.