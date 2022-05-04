TREASURER MOORE REMINDS FAMILIES OF HOPE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE

More than 2,000 West Virginia students have received awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today reminded potential Hope Scholarship applicants of the approaching deadline to apply for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The deadline for application submissions this year is Monday, May 16.

“We have seen a tremendous response from the public on this program, and we want to make sure everyone interested in receiving the Hope Scholarship for the upcoming school year submits their application by May 16,” Treasurer Moore said.

Typically, the application period for the Hope Scholarship will run from March 1 to May 15. However, since May 15 falls on a Sunday this year, the program’s legislative rules allow for the deadline to extend to the following Monday if it falls during a weekend.

Since applications opened March 1, more than 2,000 West Virginia students have been awarded the Hope Scholarship. As of Friday, April 29, 2,236 students had received an award.

The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.

The scholarship amount varies each school year; for the 2022-23 year, it will be $4,298.60.

To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:

Eligible to be enrolled in a kindergarten program.

Enrolled full-time in a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for the entire instructional term during the 2021-2022 current academic year immediately preceding the academic year for which the student is applying to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program.

Or, enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for at least 45 calendar days during an instructional term at the time of application.

The first distribution of Hope Scholarship funds for approved applicants will be available for qualified expenses through the program’s online portal by Aug. 15.

To apply or for more information, visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com