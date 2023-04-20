TREASURER MOORE REMINDS FAMILIES OF UPCOMING HOPE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE

State Treasurer Riley Moore today reminded West Virginia families they have until May 15 to apply for the Hope Scholarship educational savings account program for their children for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year which begins this fall.

“West Virginia families have less than one month left to apply to receive the Hope Scholarship for the next school year,” Treasurer Moore said. “Now in its second year, we are already seeing significantly stronger demand for this program – so we want to make sure that every West Virginia family and student that wants to take advantage of it applies on time.”

The application period for new Hope Scholarship students runs from March 1 to May 15 each year. Students already receiving the Hope Scholarship also must submit a renewal application each year; the renewal application period opened Feb. 20 and also ends May 15.

As of April 18, a total of 3,810 student Hope Scholarship applications had already been submitted for the 2023-2024 school year, with 2,438 of those already approved by the Hope Scholarship Board. That’s already greater than the roughly 2,200 students who have received scholarship funding for the current year – a number that was affected due to the court-issued injunction that temporarily halted the program during a legal challenge.

“It is obvious there is a strong appetite for school choice and educational freedom in West Virginia, and my Office is working around the clock to ensure that every family that wants to take advantage of this terrific program to educate their children in the best way possible can do so,” Treasurer Moore said.

The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.

The scholarship amount varies each school year; for the 2023-24 year, it will be $4,488.82. The first portion of Hope Scholarship funds will be distributed to approved students through the program’s online portal by Aug. 15, with remaining funds distributed by Jan. 15, 2024.

To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:

Eligible to be enrolled in kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.

Enrolled full-time in a West Virginia public elementary or secondary school for the entire instructional term of the academic year preceding the academic year for which the student is applying to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program.

Enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school in West Virginia for at least 45 consecutive calendar days during the current instructional term at the time of application. The student must remain enrolled and attending the public-school program until a decision is reached on the Hope Scholarship application.

Parents applying for the Hope Scholarship for the first time are reminded to submit a Notice of Intent letter to the county superintendent of their county of residence once their application is approved.

Additionally, Treasurer Moore announced his Office has revamped the Hope Scholarship website at www.hopescholarshipwv.com to make it more informative and easier to use by both families and education service providers.

Treasurer Moore encouraged everyone interested in learning about or participating in the Hope Scholarship program to visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com today.