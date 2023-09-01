Treplar to invest in food packaging facility in Berkeley County, WV

“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of Treplar’s investment in Berkeley County,” Treplar President Murat Ogulcan said. “This venture exemplifies our commitment to producing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials and addressing critical waste challenges for the retail food industry. Together, with the great state of West Virginia, we aim to revolutionize the industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability.”



Treplar is currently testing a new generation of food packaging material that is 100% home compostable. With its state-of-the-art facility, innovative technology, and focus on sustainability, Treplar’s next phase, set to launch later this year, promises to be a game-changer in the food packaging industry.



The company plans to introduce a range of sustainable products that will redefine packaging solutions for the largest retailers in North America in the coming years.