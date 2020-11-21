45.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 21, 2020 6:47am

Trevor Ariza to Oklahoma City Thunder in 3-team trade with Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks

By WWNR
NewsSports



Veteran forward Trevor Ariza is headed to his fourth team this week as part of a three-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ariza will be rerouted from Detroit to Oklahoma City in a deal that sends forward Justin Jackson to Oklahoma City, power forward James Johnson to the Mavericks and guard Delon Wright to the Pistons, sources said.

It is the third trade this week involving Ariza, who has played for nine teams in his 16-year NBA career. The Portland Trail Blazers sent Ariza along with two first-round picks to the Houston Rockets for forward Robert Covington. The Rockets rerouted Ariza and a first-round pick to Detroit in what turned into a sign-and-trade deal that allowed Houston to add center/power forward Christian Wood plus a protected future first-rounder. Then the Pistons passed Ariza ($12.8 million expiring contract) on to the Thunder.

Moving Wright and Jackson in return for Johnson opens a roster spot for the Mavs, which was Dallas’ primary motivation for the deal, sources said. The Mavericks also value the toughness of the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Johnson, whose $16 million expiring contract could be useful in future trade discussions.

The Thunder received an undisclosed draft pick from the Pistons in the deal along with Jackson, who averaged 5.5 points per game as a Mavs reserve last season and is due $5 million this season in the final year of his contract.

Wright, 28, who has two years worth $17.5 million remaining on his contract, has averaged 7.3 points and 2.9 assists for three teams in his career.



Source link

Recent Articles

California Republican Mike Garcia declares victory in Democrat Katie Hill’s former district

News WWNR -
0
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia declared victory Friday in a narrow race in Southern California with thousands of ballots left to be counted. If Garcia’s 400-vote lead holds,...
Read more

Trevor Ariza to Oklahoma City Thunder in 3-team trade with Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks

News WWNR -
0
Veteran forward Trevor Ariza is headed to his fourth team this week as part of a three-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Dallas...
Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "way ahead on vaccines" days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their...
Read more

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

News WWNR -
0
Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.The recounts in Milwaukee...
Read more

This Day in History: Nov. 21

News WWNR -
0
The Universal horror film "Frankenstein,"&#2013266080;starring Boris Karloff, is released. Zimbabweâ€™s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment. Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

California Republican Mike Garcia declares victory in Democrat Katie Hill’s former district

WWNR -
0
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia declared victory Friday in a narrow race in Southern California with thousands of ballots left to be counted. If Garcia’s 400-vote lead holds,...
Read more
News

LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "way ahead on vaccines" days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their...
Read more
News

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

WWNR -
0
Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.The recounts in Milwaukee...
Read more
News

This Day in History: Nov. 21

WWNR -
0
The Universal horror film "Frankenstein,"&#2013266080;starring Boris Karloff, is released. Zimbabweâ€™s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment. Source link
Read more
News

Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards hand out ‘real awards for real heroes’

WWNR -
0
Fox Nation's second annual Patriot Awards hit the streaming service on Friday and master of ceremonies Pete Hegseth feels Hollywood can learn from...
Read more
News

China suggests Italy may be the birthplace of COVID-19 pandemic

WWNR -
0
China is using a new study about the early, hidden spread of coronavirus in Italy to cast doubt on the firmly held assumption...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap