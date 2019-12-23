54.7 F
Beckley
Monday, December 23, 2019 5:11pm

Trey Gowdy: If Pelosi thinks Trump is an existential threat, why is she sitting on articles of impeachment?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told Fox News Monday that he thinks “most people are smart enough” to see through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s move to withhold the articles of impeachment against President Trump from the Senate.

“If he [Trump] really is an existential threat to the republic, if he really has committed conduct that should result in his removal from office, then why would you not go ahead and send it on to the Senate?” Gowdy, the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, asked on “The Daily Briefing.”

“The Constitution gives the House no role in deciding how this trial takes place,” Gowdy told host Dana Perino.

REP. SCALISE: DEMS STARTED IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY ‘LOOKING FOR A CRIME’ AND NEVER FOUND ONE

“It is exclusively within the providence of the Senate. I think most of my fellow citizens will see through this ‘let’s hurry up and impeach him and then sit on the indictment for god knows how long.’ I think most people are smart enough to see through that.”

Pelosi stunned Washington last week with her decision to withhold the articles — which accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine — as she sought to pressure the Senate to agree to certain terms for a trial. In an unusual press conference Thursday, Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her decision while calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a “rogue leader.”

MCCONNELL CALLS PELOSI’S IMPEACHMENT DELAY ‘ABSURD,’ PREDICTS SHE’LL BACK DOWN ‘SOONER OR LATER’

McConnell on Monday said Pelosi’s delay in sending articles of impeachment is an “absurd” position to take, saying the speaker “apparently believes she can tell us how to run the trial.”

“I wish this were a judicial proceeding, but keep in mind if it were, then [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff would not have been leading the investigation, 60 House Democrats would not have made up their minds before the first syllable of the [Robert] Mueller [Russia] report,” Gowdy said Monday. “I mean you had Eric Swalwell [House Judiciary Committee member] investigating the president while he was trying to become the president. So you would never have that in a real judicial proceeding.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wish that it were like a judicial proceeding, but it’s not,” Gowdy added. “The jury has already made up its mind.”

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trey Gowdy: If Pelosi thinks Trump is an existential threat, why is she sitting on articles of impeachment?

News WWNR -
0
Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told Fox News Monday that he thinks “most people are smart enough” to see through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to withhold the articles of...
Read more

Rep. Roger Marshall: President Trump’s trade deals will ensure long-term success for America’s farmers

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., reacted on Monday to U.S. and China’s agreement to a “Phase One” trade deal last week saying, “President Trump has now...
Read more

U.S. recalls its ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row: sources

News WWNR -
0
LUSAKA (Reuters) - The United States has withdrawn its ambassador to Zambia following a row with authorities in the southern African nation after...
Read more

Seahawks, with injuries in backfield, mulling reunion with Marshawn Lynch

News WWNR -
0
The Seattle Seahawks, ravaged by injuries at running back, are considering a reunion with Marshawn Lynch, who plans to travel Monday to Seattle...
Read more

CNBC’s John Hardwood slammed for declaring ‘challenge for journalism’ that GOP is ‘fundamentally broken’

News WWNR -
0
CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood was criticized Sunday after claiming that journalists have a hard time because the Republican Party is “fundamentally broken” but...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Rep. Roger Marshall: President Trump’s trade deals will ensure long-term success for America’s farmers

WWNR -
0
Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., reacted on Monday to U.S. and China’s agreement to a “Phase One” trade deal last week saying, “President Trump has now...
Read more
News

U.S. recalls its ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row: sources

WWNR -
0
LUSAKA (Reuters) - The United States has withdrawn its ambassador to Zambia following a row with authorities in the southern African nation after...
Read more
News

Seahawks, with injuries in backfield, mulling reunion with Marshawn Lynch

WWNR -
0
The Seattle Seahawks, ravaged by injuries at running back, are considering a reunion with Marshawn Lynch, who plans to travel Monday to Seattle...
Read more
News

CNBC’s John Hardwood slammed for declaring ‘challenge for journalism’ that GOP is ‘fundamentally broken’

WWNR -
0
CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood was criticized Sunday after claiming that journalists have a hard time because the Republican Party is “fundamentally broken” but...
Read more
video
News

Steve Hilton: Real populism vs fake populism

WWNR -
0
The 2020 Dems continuously claim that Trump isn't for the people, but the economic growth of the country says otherwise. #FoxNews FOX News operates...
Read more
Money

Cash Flow Concerns Will Weigh On Mammoth Energy’s Turnaround – Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

WWNR -
0
Steep Challenges Ahead Of TUSK Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) provides equipment & services to the North American onshore energy producers. It also...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap