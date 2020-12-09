23 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 9:13am

Trey Songz headlines 500-person indoor concert at Ohio nightclub months after having coronavirus: report

By WWNR
Trey Songz reportedly headlined a 500-person indoor concert at an Ohio nightclub that authorities said demonstrated a flagrant disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols. 

The 36-year-old singer, who revealed to his followers in October that he tested positive for the coronavirus, was advertised as the headliner of the Aftermath nightclub’s “Champagne Saturdays” over the weekend. 

People reports that the nightclub received citations from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) after its agents attended the venue and discovered a large crowd of people with no masks who were making no effort to social distance from one another.

“Agents observed patrons standing, walking freely and sharing alcoholic beverages directly from the same bottle as they were passed between groups,” an OIU press release reads (via People). 

ILLEGAL BROOKLYN BAR SHUT DOWN AFTER COPS FIND 281 PEOPLE INSIDE, INCLUDING CHILD

In addition to citing the club for the party, the city of Columbus has temporarily shut the Aftermath nightclub down pending further court action. The case will now be passed to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which could have the Ohio Liquor Control Commission issue penalties, including fines and the suspension or revocation of its liquor permit. 

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Neither representatives for Trey Songz nor The Ohio Investigative Unit immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

In early October, the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, revealed in a video message to his followers on Instagram that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

TREY SONGZ ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING WOMAN AT LOS ANGELES PARTY, POLICE SAY

“I tested positive for COVID-19, I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive,” he said in the video. “…I will be taking it seriously, I will be self quarantining and I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

He went on to note that his grandfather died earlier this year and that he believes it had something to do with COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“I’ve always taken it serious and if you come in contact with COVID, please do the same, please do the same,” he concluded. “Don’t be like the president.” 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus days prior to Trey Songz video message.





