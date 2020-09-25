Trump $500B Black America plan designates KKK, Antifa as ‘terrorist organizations’

President Trump’s plan for Black America designates the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations and calls for making lynching a national hate crime, while pledging to increase access to capital in Black communities by nearly $500 billion, Fox News has learned.

The president on Friday is expected to roll out details of what the campaign is calling the “Platinum Plan,” which details “opportunity,” “security,” “prosperity,” and “fairness” for the Black Community.

TRUMP SAYS HE’S DONE MORE FOR BLACK AMERICA THAN ANY PRESIDENT OTHER THAN LINCOLN

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” the president is expected to say Friday, according to remarks exclusively obtained by Fox News. “The Democrats will always take Black voters for granted until large numbers of Black Americans vote Republican.”

The president is expected to tout the plan as “a bold vision that we can and will achieve over the next four years.”

The president’s plan, according to the campaign, will increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion, help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community.

Fox News obtained a copy of the “Platinum Plan.” It states that it will “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

The president’s plan also vows to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Meanwhile, the president is also expected to commit to working on a “Second Step Act,” and provide access to better jobs and training opportunities for those in Black communities.

The Platinum Plan also pledges to give Black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities; bring better and tailored healthcare to address what the campaign called “historic disparities,” and advance home ownership opportunities and enhance financial literacy in Black communities.

As for educational opportunities, the president is expected to vow, in federal, state and local community partnerships to “close failing schools” to replace with “full school choice and education opportunity,” while continuing to protect Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

RNC SAYS TRUMP’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN BLACK COMMUNITIES BOOSTING VOTER CONFIDENCE

The president is also expected to pledge to increase the amount of Pell grants and allow for vocational employment and advance targeted apprenticeship and job training programs.

Trump is expected to slam his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president “is offering Black Americans nothing but the same, tired, empty slogans.”

“I stand here to offer you solutions,” Trump is expected to say, while adding that “no one in Washington politics today has done more to hurt Black Americans than Joe Biden.”

The president is also expected to vow to increase public safety in Black communities.

“Instead of fighting for public safety for these communities, the Democrats are attacking our police and empowering far-left rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump is expected to say. “In the Republican Party, we believe in protecting ALL black lives – including the unborn.”

He is expected to add that Republicans “believe that every child, of every race – born and unborn – is made in the Holy image of God. Republicans believe that all human life is sacred.”

“At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, and two agendas for the future,” Trump will say.