Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.

Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president and his Democratic rival Joe Biden during a recent installment of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us,” Rogan described how his debate would be handled to his guest, retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy. “And you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours. If they wanted to do that- they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate – I would 100 percent do it.”

On Monday, Kennedy tweeted about their exchange.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump,” Kennedy wrote. “It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

“I do!” Trump enthusiastically responded.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding if the former VP would agree to participate in such a debate, but Rogan suggested that the Democrat wasn’t up for the challenge.

“I don’t think that Biden can handle it,” Rogan said during the podcast released on Friday. “I mean, people get mad at me for saying this, I think there’s something wrong — and I don’t think there’s something wrong because I’m guessing or because I’m pro-Trump, I’ve seen him fall apart.”

Last week, President Trump shared multiple clips from “The Joe Rogan Experience,” including one from November 2019 when Rogan employed a less-than-flattering simile to describe the former vice president.

“Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods,” Rogan told his guest, journalist Matt Taibbi, who chuckled at the comparison. “It is not going to work out. It’s not going to make it.”