71.2 F
Beckley
Monday, September 14, 2020 8:10pm

Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.

Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president and his Democratic rival Joe Biden during a recent installment of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“First of all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us,” Rogan described how his debate would be handled to his guest, retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy. “And you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours. If they wanted to do that- they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate – I would 100 percent do it.”

TRUMP SHARES CLIP OF JOE ROGAN COMPARING BIDEN TO ‘FLASHLIGHT’ WITH ‘DYING BATTERY’

On Monday, Kennedy tweeted about their exchange.

“On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump,” Kennedy wrote. “It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

“I do!” Trump enthusiastically responded.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding if the former VP would agree to participate in such a debate, but Rogan suggested that the Democrat wasn’t up for the challenge.

“I don’t think that Biden can handle it,” Rogan said during the podcast released on Friday. “I mean, people get mad at me for saying this, I think there’s something wrong — and I don’t think there’s something wrong because I’m guessing or because I’m pro-Trump, I’ve seen him fall apart.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, President Trump shared multiple clips from “The Joe Rogan Experience,” including one from November 2019 when Rogan employed a less-than-flattering simile to describe the former vice president.

“Biden, to me, is like having a flashlight with a dying battery and going for a long hike in the woods,” Rogan told his guest, journalist Matt Taibbi, who chuckled at the comparison. “It is not going to work out. It’s not going to make it.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

News WWNR -
0
President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president...
Read more

President Pelosi? How a contested election brawl could unfold on Capitol Hill

News WWNR -
0
President Trump frequently suggests that election chaos could propel his favorite foil to the White House.“If you don’t have  by the end of...
Read more

Giants roster will be without Eli Manning for first time in 16 years

News WWNR -
0
The NFL kicks off a new season on FOXDevon Still, former NFL player and Darrell Green, former NFL player &amp; pro football Hall...
Read more

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch likely out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone and be placed on the injured reserve/return...
Read more

LA coronavirus hospitalizations drop to April levels, though virus still ‘widespread,’ officials say

News WWNR -
0
Los Angeles County health officials announced 11 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday while pointing to a drop in hospitalizations to figures seen back in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

President Pelosi? How a contested election brawl could unfold on Capitol Hill

WWNR -
0
President Trump frequently suggests that election chaos could propel his favorite foil to the White House.“If you don’t have  by the end of...
Read more
News

Giants roster will be without Eli Manning for first time in 16 years

WWNR -
0
The NFL kicks off a new season on FOXDevon Still, former NFL player and Darrell Green, former NFL player &amp; pro football Hall...
Read more
News

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch likely out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone and be placed on the injured reserve/return...
Read more
News

LA coronavirus hospitalizations drop to April levels, though virus still ‘widespread,’ officials say

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles County health officials announced 11 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday while pointing to a drop in hospitalizations to figures seen back in...
Read more
News

Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having ‘lost everything’

WWNR -
0
The death toll from dozens of wildfires burning along the West Coast has grown to least 35, as gusty winds on Monday threatened...
Read more
News

Hurricane warning for Gulf Coast as Sally to strengthen, mandatory evacuations in Louisiana, Mississippi

WWNR -
0
Residents along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings on Monday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap