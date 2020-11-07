65.1 F
Trump accuses Biden of ‘rushing to falsely pose as winner’

Moments after Joe Biden was projected to be the victor in the 2020 election, President Trump accused the Democrat of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and vowed to go forward with lawsuits contesting results in some states.  

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Biden after results in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to clinch victory in the Electoral College.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump said in a statement. 

The campaign has filed suits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, alleging instances of illegally counted votes that showed up after Election Day and claiming poll watchers were blocked from observing the counting.

“The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” Trump said. 

“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” Trump added. “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.” 

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have attempted to calm the public, insisting that all votes will be counted no matter how long it takes. 

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden said in a statement after his win was declared. 



