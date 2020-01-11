63.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:27pm

Trump accuses ‘unhinged’ Democrats of ‘defending the life’ of Iran’s Soleimani

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Saturday described Democrats of being “unhinged” and accused them of “defending the life” of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who was taken out by a U.S. strike last week in what the Trump administration has described as an act of self-defense against an “imminent” attack.

“Where have the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats gone when they have spent the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani, one of the worst terrorists in history and the father of the roadside bomb? He was also looking to do big future damage! Dems are ‘unhinged,'” he tweeted. He did not give any examples of Democrats defending the military leader.

TRUMP, AT OHIO RALLY, SAYS DEMOCRATS WOULD HAVE LEAKED SOLEIMANI ATTACK PLANS

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces, was killed last week in Baghdad, days after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. embassy. Administration officials have said that the strike was conducted to deter imminent attacks on U.S. interests.

Democrats in Congress – and those seeking their party’s nomination for president — have described the killing as a dangerous escalation and accused Trump of making the region less safe.

“Donald Trump may have been an arsonist that lit a fuse that plunges the Middle East into a catastrophic war, though he’s trying to pretend as if he’s a firefighter,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., this week “That’s a problem.”

However, while many have opposed the strike, no Democrats have defended Soleimani or his actions as head of the Quds — with many saying in statements that he will not be missed.

“No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing,” former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement hours after Soleimani was taken out. “He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos.”

DEMS RUSH TO IMPLICATE TRUMP FOR PLANE CRASH LINKED TO IRAN MISSILE STRIKE

But Trump has attacked Democrats for their response, telling a crowd in Toledo, Ohio that Democrats are outraged over his death.

“The radical left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist,” Trump said. “Instead, they should be outraged by Soleimani’s savage crimes and the fact that his countless victims were denied justice for so long.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The narrative that Democrats have in some way sided with Iran was given some fuel when a number of Democrats appeared to implicate Trump for the death of 176 civilians killed when an Iranian missile brought down a passenger jet.

“If what is being projected is true, this is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States,” Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said Thursday.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Dabo Swinney says WRs Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross ‘good to go’ vs. LSU

News WWNR -
0
NEW ORLEANS -- Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, Clemson's top two receivers who were banged up against Ohio State in the College Football...
Read more

Trump accuses ‘unhinged’ Democrats of ‘defending the life’ of Iran’s Soleimani

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday described Democrats of being “unhinged” and accused them of "defending the life" of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- who...
Read more

North Korea says Trump birthday greeting not enough to restart talks

News WWNR -
0
North Korea on Saturday said a Happy Birthday greeting from President Trump was not enough to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table...
Read more

Hans von Spakovsky: Trump killing of Soleimani and action against Iran legal – Despite Democratic complaints

News WWNR -
0
The War Powers Resolution passed Thursday by the House in an effort to restrict President Trump’s ability to take military action to defend...
Read more

Washington spurns Iraqi call to remove troops

News WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dabo Swinney says WRs Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross ‘good to go’ vs. LSU

WWNR -
0
NEW ORLEANS -- Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, Clemson's top two receivers who were banged up against Ohio State in the College Football...
Read more
News

North Korea says Trump birthday greeting not enough to restart talks

WWNR -
0
North Korea on Saturday said a Happy Birthday greeting from President Trump was not enough to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table...
Read more
News

Hans von Spakovsky: Trump killing of Soleimani and action against Iran legal – Despite Democratic complaints

WWNR -
0
The War Powers Resolution passed Thursday by the House in an effort to restrict President Trump’s ability to take military action to defend...
Read more
News

Washington spurns Iraqi call to remove troops

WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders top pick for Democratic nomination in latest Iowa poll ahead of February caucus

WWNR -
0
The latest poll in Iowa -- the state that kicks off the presidential caucus and primary nominating calendar in just three weeks –...
Read more
News

Iran says military shot down plane in error, after denial drew scrutiny abroad

WWNR -
0
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 people aboard and voiced its...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap