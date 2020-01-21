Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.

Trump praised his own policies for creating a historic unemployment level and negotiating trade deals that he said will represent a new model in the 21st Century that is based on fairness and reciprocity.

Trump reminded the audience that when he spoke there two years ago he told them that the great American comeback was launched.

“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” he said.

Trade reform, he said, has for decades been ignored, tolerated and enabled by other administrations.

Trump cheered his landmark United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and China trade deals and their potential benefits to Americans. He also said the tough negotiations have solidified relationships with other countries.

He said his relationship with China’s President Xi Jinping has never been better.

“He is for China, I’m for the U.S., but other than that, we love each other,” Trump said.

Trump also said that the U.S. will join the one trillion trees initiative to help combat climate change. Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, is also expected to speak at the forum later in the day.

The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his domestic issues involving impeachment with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. Speculation had mounted that Trump would cancel the trip due to the Senate trial, but aides said he remains focused on producing results for the American people.

Despite Trump’s positive outlook at Davos, Democrats back in Washington want to see him removed from office. His impeachment trial proceedings are set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday with the expectation they will stretch well into the night on Capitol Hill.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached him last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after it was revealed that he had pressed Ukraine’s president to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat and a Trump political rival. Trump withheld foreign aid that Congress had approved for the Eastern European nation and dangled the prospect of an Oval Office meeting as leverage.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and argues that Democrats want to remove him from office because they know they can’t deny him reelection in November. Trump would be forced to leave office if convicted, but the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and the Associated Press contributed to this report