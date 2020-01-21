14.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 6:55am

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.

Trump praised his own policies for creating a historic unemployment level and negotiating trade deals that he said will represent a new model in the 21st Century that is based on fairness and reciprocity.

Trump reminded the audience that when he spoke there two years ago he told them that the great American comeback was launched.

“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,”  he said.

Trade reform, he said, has for decades been ignored, tolerated and enabled by other administrations.

Trump cheered his landmark United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and China trade deals and their potential benefits to Americans. He also said the tough negotiations have solidified relationships with other countries.

He said his relationship with China’s President Xi Jinping has never been better.

“He is for  China, I’m for the U.S., but other than that, we love each other,” Trump said.

Trump also said that the U.S. will join the one trillion trees initiative to help combat climate change. Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, is also expected to speak at the forum later in the day.

The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his domestic issues involving impeachment with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. Speculation had mounted that Trump would cancel the trip due to the Senate trial, but aides said he remains focused on producing results for the American people.

Despite Trump’s positive outlook at Davos, Democrats back in Washington want to see him removed from office. His impeachment trial proceedings are set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday with the expectation they will stretch well into the night on Capitol Hill.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached him last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after it was revealed that he had pressed Ukraine’s president to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat and a Trump political rival. Trump withheld foreign aid that Congress had approved for the Eastern European nation and dangled the prospect of an Oval Office meeting as leverage.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and argues that Democrats want to remove him from office because they know they can’t deny him reelection in November. Trump would be forced to leave office if convicted, but the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and the Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.Trump praised his own policies...
Read more

Trump defense team gets reinforcements, battle over Senate impeachment trial witnesses, ground rules to begin

News WWNR -
0
A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority...
Read more

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

News WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more

Conor McGregor calls Trump a ‘phenomenal’ president on Twitter

News WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise  President Trump who was celebrating his three-year anniversary...
Read more

LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

News WWNR -
0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Sierra Canyon's game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump defense team gets reinforcements, battle over Senate impeachment trial witnesses, ground rules to begin

WWNR -
0
A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority...
Read more
News

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more
News

Conor McGregor calls Trump a ‘phenomenal’ president on Twitter

WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise  President Trump who was celebrating his three-year anniversary...
Read more
News

LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

WWNR -
0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Sierra Canyon's game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece...
Read more
News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ‘being very realistic’ in hopes for calmer future, author says

WWNR -
0
Prince Harry says he's taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more...
Read more
News

Gun rights activist Colion Noir: Virginia gun control legislation is all about power

WWNR -
0
Gun rights activist Colion Noir told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that gun control legislation like the bills currently under consideration in Virginia affects...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap