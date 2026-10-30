TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES $19 MILLION FOR RURAL HEALTHCARE IN WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Trump Administration has announced more than $19 million in Rural Health Transformation Program funding to support healthcare improvements across West Virginia.

The funding will be distributed through 11 awards aimed at expanding access to telehealth services, specialty care, mobile healthcare units, and workforce development initiatives in rural communities.

According to federal officials, the investment will support projects including remote patient monitoring, virtual eye care services, nursing education and apprenticeship programs, chronic disease management efforts, and modernization of healthcare technology and data systems. Additional funding will support mental health services, substance use disorder recovery programs, and new tools designed to reduce administrative burdens on healthcare providers.

Officials say the funding is part of a broader federal effort to improve healthcare outcomes in rural America by expanding access to care regardless of location. State leaders estimate West Virginia is expected to receive nearly $200 million in Rural Health Transformation Program commitments by the end of the fiscal year.

Governor Patrick Morrisey said the investment will help expand healthcare access, strengthen the workforce, and improve patient outcomes across rural West Virginia communities.