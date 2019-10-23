51.4 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7:57pm

Trump allies push back on ‘quid pro quo,’ say envoy testified Ukraine initially unaware of aid holdup

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




President Trump and allies in Congress pushed back against damaging revelations from diplomat Bill Taylor’s Tuesday testimony — in which the Ukraine envoy said the administration linked U.S. military aid to a call for politically related investigations i



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump allies push back on ‘quid pro quo,’ say envoy testified Ukraine initially unaware of aid holdup

News WWNR -
0
President Trump and allies in Congress pushed back against damaging revelations from diplomat Bill Taylor’s Tuesday testimony -- in which the Ukraine envoy said the...
Read more

Tiger Woods still waiting on Brooks Koepka’s Presidents Cup status

News WWNR -
0
CHIBA, Japan -- Tiger Woods said he will give Brooks Koepka all the time he needs to decide if he is fit to...
Read more

Reince Priebus defends Sean Spicer, says success on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is due to time in Trump administration

News WWNR -
0
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus frequently watches his former colleague, Sean Spicer, on "Dancing with the Stars" -- and told Fox News...
Read more

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throws in practice after knee injury

News WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes practiced Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, less than a week after dislocating his right kneecap during...
Read more

Study: Exorbitant taxes on rich and corporations would cover less than half of ‘Medicare for All’s’ costs

News WWNR -
0
Democrats' "Medicare for All" plan would require more revenue than could be generated by taxing high-income earners and corporations, a study released on Tuesday concluded.The...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tiger Woods still waiting on Brooks Koepka’s Presidents Cup status

WWNR -
0
CHIBA, Japan -- Tiger Woods said he will give Brooks Koepka all the time he needs to decide if he is fit to...
Read more
News

Reince Priebus defends Sean Spicer, says success on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is due to time in Trump administration

WWNR -
0
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus frequently watches his former colleague, Sean Spicer, on "Dancing with the Stars" -- and told Fox News...
Read more
News

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throws in practice after knee injury

WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes practiced Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, less than a week after dislocating his right kneecap during...
Read more
News

Study: Exorbitant taxes on rich and corporations would cover less than half of ‘Medicare for All’s’ costs

WWNR -
0
Democrats' "Medicare for All" plan would require more revenue than could be generated by taxing high-income earners and corporations, a study released on Tuesday concluded.The...
Read more
News

Cubs to hire David Ross as manager

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are hiring David Ross to be their new manager, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The...
Read more
News

Office for Civil Rights unveils plan to enforce sex discrimination statutes

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights is conducting a sex discrimination enforcement initiative aimed at university health...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap