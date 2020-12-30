43.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 2:24pm

Trump and Melania test positive for coronavirus

By WWNR
News

President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. #FoxNews

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/

source

Recent Articles

Democrats seize on McConnell’s stimulus block in Georgia runoff

News WWNR -
0
Democrats are wielding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to block swift action to deliver $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks as a club to hammer the...
Read more

Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020

Money WWNR -
0
Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020 Source link
Read more

Trump and Melania test positive for coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox...
Read more

Rep. Doug Collins rips Warnock, argues campaign ‘not consistent’ with Georgia values

News WWNR -
0
The fate of the country is resting in the hands of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, according to Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who said Democratic...
Read more

Biden to campaign in Georgia on same day as Trump ahead of pivotal Senate elections

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia the day before the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races there, the same day President Trump is scheduled to hold...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Democrats seize on McConnell’s stimulus block in Georgia runoff

WWNR -
0
Democrats are wielding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to block swift action to deliver $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks as a club to hammer the...
Read more
Money

Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020

WWNR -
0
Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020 Source link
Read more
News

Rep. Doug Collins rips Warnock, argues campaign ‘not consistent’ with Georgia values

WWNR -
0
The fate of the country is resting in the hands of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, according to Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who said Democratic...
Read more
News

Biden to campaign in Georgia on same day as Trump ahead of pivotal Senate elections

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia the day before the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races there, the same day President Trump is scheduled to hold...
Read more
News

Police, law enforcement have been hot-button issue in 2020

WWNR -
0
In a turbulent 2020, America's law enforcement came under increased scrutiny amid a racial reckoning, widespread backlash against the police, and calls for police...
Read more
News

Man United show they can win ‘ugly’ to further boost their growing title credentials

WWNR -
0
6:11 PM ETRob DawsonCorrespondent MANCHESTER, England -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to play down Manchester United's chances of challenging for the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap