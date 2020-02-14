23.9 F
Beckley
Friday, February 14, 2020 12:06pm

Trump becomes first president named Daytona 500 grand marshal

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump is taking part in this year’s Daytona 500.

Trump hosted NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr.'s team at The White House.

Trump hosted NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr.’s team at The White House.
(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Not as a driver, but as grand marshal, which means he gets to give the “start your engines” command to the 43 entrants in The Great American Race.

It’ll mark the first time a president, sitting or former, has ever held the role. The only other time a sitting president attended the race was when George Bush came in 2004, the year Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his first 500.

WHO HAS WON THE MOST DAYTONA 500s?

Earnhardt was grand marshal in 2018 and will be on the stand this Sunday to wave the green flag as honorary starter.

Trump was endorsed in 2016 by former NASCAR CEO Brian France Jr., has hosted series champions Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. at The White House and gave NASCAR team owner Roger Penske the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.

And while the president won’t be getting on the track, his name will. Just not on Sunday.

Joe Nemechek will be driving a Mike Harmon Racing car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday sponsored by the Patriots PAC of America that will have Trump/Pence 2020 logos on it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence

News WWNR -
0
Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee said Friday there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Games, which open in just...
Read more

Trump becomes first president named Daytona 500 grand marshal

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is taking part in this year’s Daytona 500. Trump hosted NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr.'s team...
Read more

Prosecutors recommend nearly 5-year sentence for ex-Baltimore mayor in ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal

News WWNR -
0
Prosecutors reportedly recommended 57 months in prison Thursday for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh who pleaded guilty last November to conspiracy and tax evasion...
Read more

‘Brady Bunch’ star Susan Olsen remembers her friendship with Florence Henderson: ‘All the love was genuine’

News WWNR -
0
Susan Olsen still has vivid memories of “a lovely lady” who happened to be her TV mom.Florence Henderson, who is famously known as...
Read more

Griveaux, ally of France’s Macron, withdraws from Paris mayoral race

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Griveaux, member of parliament and former government spokesman, La Republique En Marche (LREM) candidate for the forthcoming Paris mayoral election,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence

WWNR -
0
Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee said Friday there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Games, which open in just...
Read more
News

Prosecutors recommend nearly 5-year sentence for ex-Baltimore mayor in ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal

WWNR -
0
Prosecutors reportedly recommended 57 months in prison Thursday for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh who pleaded guilty last November to conspiracy and tax evasion...
Read more
News

‘Brady Bunch’ star Susan Olsen remembers her friendship with Florence Henderson: ‘All the love was genuine’

WWNR -
0
Susan Olsen still has vivid memories of “a lovely lady” who happened to be her TV mom.Florence Henderson, who is famously known as...
Read more
News

Griveaux, ally of France’s Macron, withdraws from Paris mayoral race

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Griveaux, member of parliament and former government spokesman, La Republique En Marche (LREM) candidate for the forthcoming Paris mayoral election,...
Read more
News

Coronavirus cases exceed 64K globally, death toll nears 1,400 in China

WWNR -
0
The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in China continued to surge Friday after the country reported 5,000 more people diagnosed with the virus while the government...
Read more
News

Can Zion and the Pelicans push their way into the playoffs?

WWNR -
0
10:23 PM ETAndrew LopezESPN NEW ORLEANS -- Alvin Gentry had seen enough. The players had seen enough. Management had seen enough. A change...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap