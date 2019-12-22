36.2 F
Trump blasts House Democrats over impeachment: ‘They had nothing, there’s no crime’

By WWNR
President Trump mocked House Democrats on Saturday during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., for voting to impeach him without providing any evidence of a crime.

“They had nothing. There’s no crime. There’s no nothing,” Trump said. “How do you impeach? You had no crime. Even their people said there was no crime. In fact, there’s no impeachment. Their own lawyer said there’s no impeachment. What are we doing here?”

Trump then briefly turned his focus to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and called her “crazy Nancy” before criticizing her for delaying the process by withholding the articles of impeachment from the GOP-controlled Senate.

“The world is watching,” Trump said. “Crazy Nancy. She’s crazy. So now she says she has no case. She has no case, so let’s not submit it. That’s good, right? That’s good, but you know what? So unfair. It’s so unfair. She has no case.”

JEFF FLAKE CLAIMS SENATE REPUBLICANS, NOT JUST TRUMP, ARE ON TRIAL

The commander in chief accused Democrats of violating the Constitution and claimed his poll numbers have benefited from their divisive rhetoric.

“They are violating the Constitution, totally. Totally. They’re violating the Constitution. In the meantime, our polls have gone through the roof,” Trump said.

Later in the speech, the president questioned the patriotism of congressional Democrats and accused them of not believing in democracy.

“When all else fails, they pursue an illegal, unconstitutional and hyperpartisan impeachment,” he said. “They go with the impeachment thing. Some of these extremists may call themselves Democrats, but they really don’t believe in democracy. They can’t. They can’t believe in democracy.”

He added, “Generations of patriots before us did not work, fight and sacrifice so that we could surrender our country to a raging, left-wing mob. And that’s what’s happening. While they want to punish America, we will fight to preserve America… Together we will stand up to socialists, we will defend our nation — the greatest and most glorious republic in the history of this world.”

“And you know what? The best is yet to come,” he added.



