65.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:36pm

Trump: Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal could imperil future trade with UK

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump warned that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would hamper trade between the U.S. and U.K.  

Trump was interviewed by phone on Thursday by Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit party and rival of Johnson in the upcoming election on December 12.

The president said that a U.S.-U.K. trade deal would be impossible under the current terms of Brexit, which Johnson reached with the European Union.

“We want to do trade with the U.K. and they want to do trade with us. And to be honest with you, this deal, under certain aspects of the deal, you can’t do it,” Trump told Farage on his radio show on London station LBC, according to the Wall Street Journal. “You can’t trade. We can’t make a trade deal with the U.K.”

‘BUMBLING’ BORIS JOHNSON SHOWS HIS RUTHLESS STREAK WITH DRAMATIC STEP CLOSE TO SEALING BREXIT

The British government, however, has said that under Johnson’s Brexit agreement, the U.K. would be removed from the EU’s customs area and it would be free of the EU’s regulations, allowing it to sign bilateral trade deals with the U.S. and other countries.

UK PARLIAMENT AGREES TO DEC. 12 ELECTION, AHEAD OF EU’S NEW BREXIT DEADLINE

Trump’s appearance on Farage’s show sends a mixed political signal, as Trump and Johnson have typically been closely aligned. Johnson’s left-wing rival, Jeremy Corbyn, accused him in August of intending to lead the U.K. “straight into the arms” of Trump. Farage’s Brexit party criticizes Johnson from the right, calling for an abrupt split from the union rather than any sort of agreement.

On Thursday, Johnson on Twitter accused Trump of “ trying to interfere in UK election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected” after Trump said that Johnson would be “so bad” for Britain if elected.

Britain agreed Wednesday to hold a general election on Dec. 12 in an effort to shake up Parliament and break the months-long Brexit stalemate. The European Union has extended Britain’s Brexit deadline to Jan. 31.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Even so, Trump said Johnson is a “fantastic man” who is “exactly the right guy for the times.” He said he’d like to see an electoral pact between Johnson’s Conservatives and Farage’s Brexit Party, saying the two together would be an “unstoppable force.” Neither party has indicated such a deal is on the table.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump: Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal could imperil future trade with UK

News WWNR -
0
President Trump warned that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would hamper trade between the U.S. and U.K.  Trump was interviewed by phone...
Read more

Tom Del Beccaro: Trump impeachment hearings must include Obama, Bidens – Republicans do your job

News WWNR -
0
It’s official now. Democrats are careening toward the impeachment of a president and dragging the American people along with them. In today’s mass media...
Read more

Loesch: Dems’ ideas for gun confiscation by police are recipe for disaster

News WWNR -
0
After “The View” co-host Meghan McCain called out Sen. Cory Booker for “dodging” her questions about gun confiscation, nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch...
Read more

House to vote on resolution to formalize Trump impeachment inquiry

News WWNR -
0
A sharply divided House voted Thursday to approve a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, putting lawmakers on record...
Read more

‘We’re all living the dream’ — Inside the Nationals’ astonishing World Series run

News WWNR -
0
9:35 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"HOUSTON -- In...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tom Del Beccaro: Trump impeachment hearings must include Obama, Bidens – Republicans do your job

WWNR -
0
It’s official now. Democrats are careening toward the impeachment of a president and dragging the American people along with them. In today’s mass media...
Read more
News

Loesch: Dems’ ideas for gun confiscation by police are recipe for disaster

WWNR -
0
After “The View” co-host Meghan McCain called out Sen. Cory Booker for “dodging” her questions about gun confiscation, nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch...
Read more
News

House to vote on resolution to formalize Trump impeachment inquiry

WWNR -
0
A sharply divided House voted Thursday to approve a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, putting lawmakers on record...
Read more
News

‘We’re all living the dream’ — Inside the Nationals’ astonishing World Series run

WWNR -
0
9:35 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"HOUSTON -- In...
Read more
News

Lawmakers clash over Ukraine witness hearings as Trump tells GOP reps to ‘close it out’

WWNR -
0
This week's spree of closed-door interviews with witnesses as part of the Trump impeachment probe has fueled a political war over House Democrats' handling of the...
Read more
News

U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap