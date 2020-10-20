73.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:24pm

Trump calls out Lesley Stahl for not wearing mask at White House following ‘extremely hostile’ interview

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump lashed out at “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask at the White House following what has been described to Fox News as an “extremely hostile” interview. 

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and shared a video of a maskless Stahl speaking with two staffers, both of whom were wearing masks. 

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” the president teased. 

TRUMP RIPS STEVE SCULLY ‘HACK’ CLAIM FOLLOWING CANCELED DEBATE: ‘HIS BOSSES ARE FURIOUS AT HIM!’

The tweet is likely in reference to the ongoing criticism the Trump administration receives from members of the media for not strictly following CDC guidelines that urge mask-wearing and social-distancing.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also called out the veteran journalist, accusing her of hypocrisy. 

“This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?” Leavitt tweeted.

Sources tell Fox News that Stahl was “extremely hostile” and that she began the interview along the lines of “get ready for some tough questions.” Sources say she then “unleashed in a way she would never do to Joe Biden.”

The interview is set to air this Sunday on CBS. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump has ratcheted up his attacks against the media in recent weeks between the lack of coverage the explosive Hunter Biden story has been getting, the controversy surrounding suspended C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the canceled second presidential debate, for lying about his Twitter account being hacked after reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci, and has repeatedly slammed NBC News correspondent and third debate moderator Kristen Welker ahead of Thursday’s political showdown. 

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump calls out Lesley Stahl for not wearing mask at White House following ‘extremely hostile’ interview

News WWNR -
0
President Trump lashed out at "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask at the White House following what has been described...
Read more

Timing a surprise, but Brian Flores sets up Tua Tagovailoa for success – Miami Dolphins Blog

News WWNR -
0
It's Tua Time in Miami, and the immediate question is why now? It was well known that 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa would...
Read more

Democrat US Senate candidates slammed for fundraising with Cal Cunningham after scandal

News WWNR -
0
Republicans are dinging Democratic Senate candidates for participating in fundraising events with North Carolina candidate Cal Cunningham after he admitted to an extramarital affair...
Read more

Texas leads US in early voting with over 4M ballots already cast

News WWNR -
0
Texas is leading the country in early voting totals, with more than 4 million ballots already cast as of Tuesday. The Lone Star State...
Read more

Barrett confirmation is going to go ‘really well,’ President Trump says

News WWNR -
0
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has “become a major star,” President Trump told “Fox & Friends” during an exclusive interview on Tuesday, adding...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Timing a surprise, but Brian Flores sets up Tua Tagovailoa for success – Miami Dolphins Blog

WWNR -
0
It's Tua Time in Miami, and the immediate question is why now? It was well known that 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa would...
Read more
News

Democrat US Senate candidates slammed for fundraising with Cal Cunningham after scandal

WWNR -
0
Republicans are dinging Democratic Senate candidates for participating in fundraising events with North Carolina candidate Cal Cunningham after he admitted to an extramarital affair...
Read more
News

Texas leads US in early voting with over 4M ballots already cast

WWNR -
0
Texas is leading the country in early voting totals, with more than 4 million ballots already cast as of Tuesday. The Lone Star State...
Read more
News

Barrett confirmation is going to go ‘really well,’ President Trump says

WWNR -
0
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has “become a major star,” President Trump told “Fox & Friends” during an exclusive interview on Tuesday, adding...
Read more
News

Michael Flynn endorses Doug Collins in Georgia Senate race

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn endorsed Republican Rep. Doug Collins in his campaign for U.S. Senate against GOP Sen....
Read more
News

Tom Del Beccaro: A Trump ‘surprise’ victory is in the offing — here are the 10 tea leaves pointing to it

WWNR -
0
As November 3 approaches, many prognosticators are trying to convince Americans that former Vice President Joe Biden is a lock to win the presidency....
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap