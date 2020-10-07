71.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 4:43pm

Trump campaign cancels Ohio, Iowa TV ads amid optimism over swing state election chances

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump has canceled upcoming television ad buys in Ohio and Iowa in a move his campaign touted as a sign of the strength of their position in the key states ahead of Election Day.

The Trump campaign canceled ad buys worth $2.5 million in Ohio and $820,000 in Iowa for the upcoming week, according to data from ad-tracking firm Kantar Media’s Campaign Media Analysis Group. The president has pulled back on ad spending in Ohio in recent months after outspending the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a significant margin from May to September.

SHIFT IN OHIO VOTE TALLIES AFTER ELECTION NOT A SIGN OF ‘SOMETHING NEFARIOUS,’ SEC. OF STATE SAYS

“President Trump and his campaign are extremely confident about our chances in these states,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager said in a statement. “We have been talking directly with voters for years via multiple avenues about the success of President Trump’s America First agenda. Unlike Joe Biden, campaign ads aren’t the only way we know how to campaign.”

Adjustments in ad spending are commonplace during an election cycle. The Biden campaign recently cancelled more than $2 million in planned ads across Texas, Virginia and Colorado.

Ohio is considered a key swing state in the 2020 election race, with 18 electoral votes up for grabs. Recent polls show Biden with a slight edge in the state, which Trump won by an eight-point margin in 2016.

OHIO VOTERS WILL ACCEPT STATE’S ELECTION RESULTS AS LEGITIMATE, LAROSE SAYS

Ohio Republicans have touted their ground game in the state as a key differentiator from the Biden campaign, which had operated in a mostly virtual format in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden staffers have resumed in-person canvassing in several states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

Biden made campaign stops in Ohio for the first time in months following his participation in the first presidential debate in Cleveland last week, while Trump held a pair of rallies in the state last month.

Trump, however, has suspended personal appearances at campaign events indefinitely due to his ongoing bout with coronavirus.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tennessee Titans players held workout at Nashville school with team facility closed

News WWNR -
0
3:52 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more

Trump campaign cancels Ohio, Iowa TV ads amid optimism over swing state election chances

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has canceled upcoming television ad buys in Ohio and Iowa in a move his campaign touted as a sign of the...
Read more

Spike Lee says Trump won’t leave office if he loses: ‘This could be a civil war’

News WWNR -
0
Filmmaker Spike Lee predicted that President Trump will refuse to leave office if he’s defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and predicted that it might...
Read more

Tesla: Not A Bubble Whatsoever; Battery Day Bull (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Money WWNR -
0
Battery Day: The Reality Vs. Expectations Personally, my expectations going into battery day were blown away by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) execution, and that was...
Read more

Trump meets with GOP members of Congress

News WWNR -
0
Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tennessee Titans players held workout at Nashville school with team facility closed

WWNR -
0
3:52 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more
News

Spike Lee says Trump won’t leave office if he loses: ‘This could be a civil war’

WWNR -
0
Filmmaker Spike Lee predicted that President Trump will refuse to leave office if he’s defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and predicted that it might...
Read more
Money

Tesla: Not A Bubble Whatsoever; Battery Day Bull (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WWNR -
0
Battery Day: The Reality Vs. Expectations Personally, my expectations going into battery day were blown away by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) execution, and that was...
Read more
video
News

Trump meets with GOP members of Congress

WWNR -
0
Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
Read more
News

Judge rules Texas’ Harris County can’t send mail-in ballot applications to all 2.4M residents there

WWNR -
0
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that Harris County cannot send ballot applications to all 2.4 million of its registered voters.The court cited state law...
Read more
News

Alyssa Milano clarifies stance on ‘defund the police’ movement after incident near her home

WWNR -
0
Alyssa Milano clarified her stance on the "defund the police" movement Tuesday, weeks after officers were called to her neighborhood to respond to a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap