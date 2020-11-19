44.7 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 19, 2020 12:36pm

Trump campaign drops lawsuit challenging Michigan voting results

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump’s reelection campaign said Thursday that it is dropping a lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan, which show Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carrying the battleground state.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan,” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, said in a statement. 

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said the decision to rescind the lawsuit is the “direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted.”

WAYNE COUNTY GOP MEMBERS RESCIND VOTES TO CERTIFY ELECTION, CLAIM DEMS ‘BULLIED’ THEM

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit had attempted to stop Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous county and includes Detroit, from certifying its election results, alleging that thousands of invalid ballots were counted by election workers.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers — in an abrupt about-face — unanimously certified election results that showed Biden beating Trump, hours after two Republicans blocked formal approval of the votes cast.

The two Republicans, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, later claimed in signed affidavits they only voted to certify the results after “hours of sustained pressure” and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Trump reached out to Palmer and Hartmann on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We deserve better — but more importantly, the American people deserve better — than to be forced to accept an outcome achieved through intimidation, deception, and threats of violence,” they said in a statement Wednesday night. “Wayne County voters need to have full confidence in this process.”

State officials said the certification of the Detroit-area vote will stand.

Trump lost Michigan by about 155,000 votes, according to unofficial results still being certified by county boards of canvassers. There is no evidence or proof of widespread election fraud.

Federal and state officials from both parties have declared the 2020 election safe and secure. But Trump and his allies have spent two weeks raising false claims of fraud and refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump campaign drops lawsuit challenging Michigan voting results

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's reelection campaign said Thursday that it is dropping a lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan, which show Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carrying the...
Read more

Billionaire CEO vows to fight for working class against Big Tech censorship

News WWNR -
0
Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter "crossed the line" censoring working-class America, billionaire tech firm CEO Peter Rex told "Fox & Friends."The...
Read more

Acting US defense chief lauds ‘stalwart and capable ally’ UK for increase in military spending

News WWNR -
0
U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Wednesday praised the United Kingdom for its planned significant increase in military spending, an investment the...
Read more

California Republicans rip Newsom’s ‘hypocrisy’ after governor caught dining out amid pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...California Republicans rip Newsom...
Read more

Seth Curry traded by Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers, joins father-in-law Doc Rivers

News WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a historically elite 3-point shooter who happens to be married to the coach's daughter, completing a draft-night trade that...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Billionaire CEO vows to fight for working class against Big Tech censorship

WWNR -
0
Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter "crossed the line" censoring working-class America, billionaire tech firm CEO Peter Rex told "Fox & Friends."The...
Read more
News

Acting US defense chief lauds ‘stalwart and capable ally’ UK for increase in military spending

WWNR -
0
U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Wednesday praised the United Kingdom for its planned significant increase in military spending, an investment the...
Read more
News

California Republicans rip Newsom’s ‘hypocrisy’ after governor caught dining out amid pandemic

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...California Republicans rip Newsom...
Read more
News

Seth Curry traded by Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers, joins father-in-law Doc Rivers

WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a historically elite 3-point shooter who happens to be married to the coach's daughter, completing a draft-night trade that...
Read more
News

Reince Priebus reacts to Wis. Dems’ rule-change try following Trump recount filing: ‘You can’t make this up!’

WWNR -
0
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reacted on Twitter late Wednesday to the election situation in Wisconsin.At a special meeting that...
Read more
News

Nebraska ex-bar employee seeks donations after firing over video of maskless Gov. Ricketts: reports

WWNR -
0
A Nebraska woman was fired this week after posting video that showed Gov. Pete Ricketts maskless amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating on Election...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap