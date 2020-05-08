46.7 F
Trump campaign releases Spanish ad targeting Dems defending Biden over Tara Reade claims

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Trump campaign released a new ad in Spanish targeting Democrats for their response to the allegations Tara Reade made against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The ad — shared on social media by “Equipo Trump,” or “Team Trump” in Spanish — shows several prominent Democrats, all who have strongly endorsed Biden in recent weeks, speaking out in defense of women accusers, many of them defending the accusers with past misconduct claims against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The ad begins with what looks like a Biden campaign virtual chat between Biden — “El Despistado,” which translates as “the Clueless” — with Hillary Clinton — “La Corrupta” or “the Corrupt” — from her recent endorsement of his candidacy, with Spanish translations running on the lower part of the screen, which was juxtaposed with reporting from Spanish-language journalists about Reade’s allegations.

CNN IGNORES TARA READE’S CALL FOR JOE BIDEN TO DROP OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The ad then shows remarks Clinton made in 2015 telling women “have the right to be believed” and that “we’re with you.”

Biden’s former 2020 rivals from the Senate — including Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris — all appear in the ad with remarks they said in defense of women accusers, including Christine Blasey Ford in 2018.

TARA READE’S TIMELINE: FROM 1990’s BIDEN STAFFER TO CENTER OF POLITICAL FIRESTORM

“Do we value women? Do we believe women?” Gillibrand is seen asking.

“We believe women,” Booker is heard saying in a fiery speech.

“She is putting herself out there knowing that they are going to try [to] excoriate her,” Harris, who has been on Biden’s VP shortlist, said about Blasey Ford. “And she has the courage to come forward? She has nothing to gain. What does she have to gain?”

Biden is also heard saying “women should be believed” and that “the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt.”

“We are launching this ad because Hispanics, like all Americans, are sick and tired of the hypocrisy of Democrats and the mainstream media giving Joe Biden a pass,” Trump campaign Deputy Communications Director Ali Pardo told Fox News. “There is contemporaneous corroborating evidence of Biden’s alleged wrongful actions that didn’t exist for Judge Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, where there was virtually no supporting evidence at all.”

Pardo added: “There’s no doubt that there is a double standard that exists. Any reporter throwing softballs at Biden and not confronting him with these allegations is exhibiting that double standard.”

Biden has repeatedly denied Reade’s assault claim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, the Biden campaign pointed to “inconsistencies” from Reade in various reports.

“Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm — and we all have a responsibility to ensure that,” Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said. “At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And, the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”



