15.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 5:06am

Trump defense team gets reinforcements, battle over Senate impeachment trial witnesses, ground rules to begin

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., regarding the procedures during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., regarding the procedures during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Monday …

Trump defense team gets last-minute reinforcements as Senate impeachment trial is set to begin
After an opening salvo of back-and-forth arguments from President Trump’s attorneys and Democrats’ impeachment managers on Monday, Senate impeachment trial proceedings are set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday with the expectation they will stretch well into the night on Capitol Hill — even as key procedural questions, including the timeline for debate and whether additional witnesses will testify, remain undecided and hotly contentious.

In a surprise move Monday night, a group of high-profile House Republicans announced that they would formally join the president’s legal team, including Reps. Doug Collins, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin. The last-minute show of force underscored the fluid nature of the Senate trial, which is also set to feature full-throated arguments against impeachment from constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz and Bill Clinton independent counsel Ken Starr.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed Monday that he wanted a condensed, two-day calendar for each side to give opening statements, at 12 hours per day. After the four days of opening arguments, senators would be allowed up to 16 hours for written questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then would there be votes on calling other witnesses, likely next week. Much of Tuesday’s proceedings will focus on debate over McConnell’s proposed resolution for the parameters for the impeachment trial. Click here for more on our top story

Other developments in Trump’s impeachment:
Giuliani ‘heartbroken’ by Lev Parnas’ ‘stupid lies,’ says he’s trying to avoid jail
Alan Dershowitz: Trump impeachment is a ‘motion-to-dismiss’ case
– Jenna Ellis: Here are four legal problems House Democrats have to face

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes her seat prior to the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes her seat prior to the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Trump, climate activist Greta Thunberg set to cross paths at World Economic Forum conference in Davos
The World Economic Forum [WEF] meeting in Switzerland opened Tuesday, and it could play host to a potential round two of the public fight between President Trump and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Following tensions at last fall’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York – which included icy glares toward the president by Thunberg and mocking tweets by Trump – the two are expected to cross paths once again in Davos with climate change and its effects on the global economy being major discussion points of the summit.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab said he welcomed both Trump and Thunberg at the summit, calling it “reassuring” and adding that both were set to speak Tuesday on the meeting’s opening day. Click here for more.

China coronavirus claims 4th victim, screening of travelers heightened
A fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said Tuesday, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period.

The increased control measures followed a sharp rise in the number of infections to more than 200 people since last month, with epidemiologists still uncertain of its nature and mode of transmission.

Chinese health authorities confirmed late Monday that some cases had been transmitted person-to-person, a development that means the illness could spread faster and more widely, particularly at the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush. Click here for more. 
 
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS
Biden accepts Sanders’s apology over unofficial surrogate’s blistering op-ed.
AOC declares Democrats a ‘center-conservative’ party.
Super Bowl LIV will feature 49ers coach Katie Sowers’ historic appearance.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS
Macron tweets he and Trump reach truce on taxing tech companies.
Boeing’s 737 Max jet crisis has company seeking loans: report.
Here are the most and least educated states in America.
 
#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”
 
SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson warns President Trump and Republicans not to get overconfident about the 2020 election.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.
 
Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Enjoy your day! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump defense team gets reinforcements, battle over Senate impeachment trial witnesses, ground rules to begin

News WWNR -
0
A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority...
Read more

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

News WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more

Conor McGregor calls Trump a ‘phenomenal’ president on Twitter

News WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise  President Trump who was celebrating his three-year anniversary...
Read more

LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

News WWNR -
0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Sierra Canyon's game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece...
Read more

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ‘being very realistic’ in hopes for calmer future, author says

News WWNR -
0
Prince Harry says he's taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more
News

Conor McGregor calls Trump a ‘phenomenal’ president on Twitter

WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise  President Trump who was celebrating his three-year anniversary...
Read more
News

LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

WWNR -
0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Sierra Canyon's game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece...
Read more
News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ‘being very realistic’ in hopes for calmer future, author says

WWNR -
0
Prince Harry says he's taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more...
Read more
News

Gun rights activist Colion Noir: Virginia gun control legislation is all about power

WWNR -
0
Gun rights activist Colion Noir told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that gun control legislation like the bills currently under consideration in Virginia affects...
Read more
News

Who is John Sullivan? What to know about the new US ambassador to Russia

WWNR -
0
John Sullivan, the Trump-picked U.S. ambassador to Russia, arrived in Moscow last week at a time of strained relations between the two countries...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap