Tuesday, September 1, 2020 2:56pm

Trump delivers remarks at 'Opportunity Now' Summit

By WWNR
News

President Trump will speak at the ‘Opportunity Now’ Summit in North Carolina. The summit comes in light of the January jobs report.

