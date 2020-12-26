16.5 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 26, 2020 12:04pm

Trump doubles down on defense bill veto, calls it a ‘gift to China, Russia & Big Tech’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Saturday defended his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, calling it a “travesty” and again claiming it is a “gift” to China, Russia and Big Tech companies.

Trump urged lawmakers, who may override his veto next week, to revamp the bipartisan bill.

“Our $740 [billion] defense bill is a gift to China, Russia & Big Tech,” he tweeted. “It fails to terminate the internationally dangerous Section 230, won’t allow us to bring our troops back home (where they belong), renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP VETOES NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 

Trump vetoed the bill Wednesday. He then highlighted some of the issues mentioned in his tweet — including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which is unrelated to the defense legislation.

That section says tech companies cannot be held responsible for content published on their platforms. It has been a target of conservatives seeking to rein in the power of Big Tech companies and hold them accountable for what goes on on their platforms, and Trump has repeatedly called for it to be repealed or changed.

He also referred to provisions that would phase out facilities named after Confederate military figures. But he suggested in a second tweet that Section 230 was his main reason for vetoing the legislation.

“I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning [sic] in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country,” he said. “Show courage, and do what’s right!”

Trump has faced pushback for his veto, from both Democrats and Republicans. Lawmakers have defended the bill and said it contains funding for vital national security measures and pay raises for troops.

They have also rejected the president’s claim that the defense bill helps Russia and China, saying that it in fact strengthens the U.S. against its geopolitical rivals.

The bill affirms 3 percent pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming said in a statement that the bill includes strong provisions to counter both Russia and China, and that Congress “must ensure this bill becomes law.” 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In addition to hurting our troops, failing to pass the NDAA will have dire consequences for our national security,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the veto “an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress.”

Congress can override the veto or attempt to modify the bill in a way that would pick up Trump’s signature. Both chambers are due to meet early next week.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump doubles down on defense bill veto, calls it a ‘gift to China, Russia & Big Tech’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday defended his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, calling it a "travesty" and again claiming it is a...
Read more

Georgia gun store owner elected to Congress takes aim at IRS, firearm laws

News WWNR -
0
Georgia Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde arrived in the nation's capital with the unique distinction of already having a federal law named after him.The gun store owner gained prominence...
Read more

Jennifer Pickens: Melania Trump hasn’t received appreciation she deserves for achievements as first lady

News WWNR -
0
Like so many Republican first ladies, Melania Trump has not received the respect and appreciation she deserved during her tenure. Her many contributions...
Read more

LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard requires 8 stitches for mouth laceration after collision with teammate

News WWNR -
0
A bloodied Kawhi Leonard was forced from the LA Clippers' game at the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter Friday night after a...
Read more

Nashville’s Dem mayor slammed online for chuckling during TV interview

News WWNR -
0
Maybe it was his way of lowering his stress level after a downtown explosion on Christmas morning, but Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Georgia gun store owner elected to Congress takes aim at IRS, firearm laws

WWNR -
0
Georgia Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde arrived in the nation's capital with the unique distinction of already having a federal law named after him.The gun store owner gained prominence...
Read more
News

Jennifer Pickens: Melania Trump hasn’t received appreciation she deserves for achievements as first lady

WWNR -
0
Like so many Republican first ladies, Melania Trump has not received the respect and appreciation she deserved during her tenure. Her many contributions...
Read more
News

LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard requires 8 stitches for mouth laceration after collision with teammate

WWNR -
0
A bloodied Kawhi Leonard was forced from the LA Clippers' game at the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter Friday night after a...
Read more
News

Nashville’s Dem mayor slammed online for chuckling during TV interview

WWNR -
0
Maybe it was his way of lowering his stress level after a downtown explosion on Christmas morning, but Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper...
Read more
News

Joe Biden’s niece Caroline gets no jail time after DUI guilty plea

WWNR -
0
Another Biden walks free.Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to...
Read more
News

State with one of the strictest lockdowns in the country has the most COVID cases

WWNR -
0
There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in California despite unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions aimed at curbing the spreading of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap