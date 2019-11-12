President Donald Trump seethed on Monday as Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to enter a crucial new phase – the first public hearings – in their impeachment inquiry centered on his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Jo
Source link
Recent Articles
Trump fumes over impeachment probe as public hearings approach
President Donald Trump seethed on Monday as Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to enter a crucial new phase - the...
Afghan president: 3 Taliban released for held US, Australian
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says his government has released three Taliban figures in effort to have the insurgents free an American and an...
Former U.S. top diplomat Rice concerned by shadow diplomacy on Ukraine
Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, said on Monday reports of an unofficial U.S. policy being carried...
Nikki Haley says US must ‘get to the bottom’ of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden allegations
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said President Trump was not engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine but...
Michael Bennett of Dallas Cowboys clarifies — No talk with Jerry Jones about national anthem
FRISCO, Texas -- Defensive lineman Michael Bennett said his trade to the Dallas Cowboys did not include a conversation with owner and general...
Related Stories
News
Afghan president: 3 Taliban released for held US, Australian
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says his government has released three Taliban figures in effort to have the insurgents free an American and an...
News
Former U.S. top diplomat Rice concerned by shadow diplomacy on Ukraine
Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, said on Monday reports of an unofficial U.S. policy being carried...
News
Nikki Haley says US must ‘get to the bottom’ of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden allegations
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said President Trump was not engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine but...
News
Michael Bennett of Dallas Cowboys clarifies — No talk with Jerry Jones about national anthem
FRISCO, Texas -- Defensive lineman Michael Bennett said his trade to the Dallas Cowboys did not include a conversation with owner and general...
News
Hunter Biden could be collateral damage as Trump impeachment hearings begin
The Trump impeachment hearings set to launch in full public view this week will give Democrats the chance to make the case for why...
News
WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham: "Undermining A President Is Dangerous"
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley accusing former top Trump officials Rex Tillerson...