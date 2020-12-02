23 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 11:10am

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run in remarks at White House party

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House, as he continues to fight the 2020 election results and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” the president told supporters on Tuesday night at a White House holiday party for members of the Republican National Committee. Two GOP sources who attended the function confirmed the president’s comments to Fox News.

WOULD A TRUMP 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT FREEZE OUT GOP RIVALS

Until now, Trump has remained quiet about the possibility of running to reclaim the White House in 2024. “I don’t want to talk to 2024 yet,” the president told reporters on Thanksgiving.

President Trump waves as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga. (Associated Press)

President Trump waves as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga. (Associated Press)

But behind closed doors, Trump has told advisers that he wants to run again in four years, and could potentially announce his bid before or even during Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to reporting on Monday from Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Such an announcement, or even Trump’s flirtation with a third White House run, would definitely put a damper on what was thought to be a wide open battle for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination. And it could potentially freeze out early moves by other Republicans with national aspirations.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run in remarks at White House party

News WWNR -
0
President Trump hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House, as he continues to fight the 2020 election results and...
Read more

Top Ga. voting official slams threats on election officers, tells Trump, senators to condemn it: ‘Has to stop’

News WWNR -
0
A top Georgia voting official on Tuesday in a fiery press conference decried threats against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the secretary's wife, and...
Read more

Stephen Moore: Biden, progressives, there’s bad news — 2020 election shows US still conservative. Here’s why

News WWNR -
0
It's not exactly clear how it happened. No one expected it, least of all the media and pollsters. But that promised big blue...
Read more

Romain Grosjean leaves hospital in Bahrain

News WWNR -
0
Romain Grosjean has left hospital after being treated for burns following his terrifying accident at Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.Grosjean was discharged at 10:30...
Read more

NYC bar owner handcuffed, taken away for allegedly defying coronavirus rules: report

News WWNR -
0
A co-owner of a New York City tavern was taken away from the business in handcuffs Tuesday night, accused of defying state and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Top Ga. voting official slams threats on election officers, tells Trump, senators to condemn it: ‘Has to stop’

WWNR -
0
A top Georgia voting official on Tuesday in a fiery press conference decried threats against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the secretary's wife, and...
Read more
News

Stephen Moore: Biden, progressives, there’s bad news — 2020 election shows US still conservative. Here’s why

WWNR -
0
It's not exactly clear how it happened. No one expected it, least of all the media and pollsters. But that promised big blue...
Read more
News

Romain Grosjean leaves hospital in Bahrain

WWNR -
0
Romain Grosjean has left hospital after being treated for burns following his terrifying accident at Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.Grosjean was discharged at 10:30...
Read more
News

NYC bar owner handcuffed, taken away for allegedly defying coronavirus rules: report

WWNR -
0
A co-owner of a New York City tavern was taken away from the business in handcuffs Tuesday night, accused of defying state and...
Read more
News

Trump, Biden camps inspect Nevada election office ahead of Thursday hearing on lawsuit

WWNR -
0
Attorneys for the Trump 2020 Campaign and representatives of Joe Biden’s six Nevada Electoral College delegates inspected a vote-counting location in Carson City...
Read more
News

SF Mayor Breed warns ‘more restrictive action’ may come to city after her French Laundry visit: report

WWNR -
0
San Francisco residents should brace more severe coronavirus restrictions, Mayor London Breed said Tuesday.The warning coincided with reports that Breed had dined at the upscale...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap