Trump hosted secret White House dinner with Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended a secret dinner at the White House last month with President Trump and tech investor Peter Thiel, the social media company confirmed on Wednesday night.

The previously undisclosed meeting in October between the social media mogul and the president was first reported by NBC News, who cited a statement from the company.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

It’s not clear why Trump entertained Zuckerberg and Thiel, who was a major donor to the president’s 2016 campaign and one of the most outspoken conservatives in Silicon Vally.

Zuckerberg previously met with Trump in the Oval Office in September, which Facebook later described as a “constructive” meeting.

“He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today,” the spokesperson said after the Sept. 19 meeting.

Trump tweeted about the Sept. meeting and included an image from the Oval Office: “Nice meeting with Mark Zuckerberg of @Facebook in the Oval Office today.”.

