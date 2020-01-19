Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border plummeted after the
Trump administration required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for
court hearings in the U.S., according to a report.
Recent Articles
Trump immigration policies showing results, with illegal border crossings plummeting
Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border plummeted after the Trump administration required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S., according...
Lew Olowski: Iran, not Trump, threatens US security – the president is handling the situation correctly
The enemy of your enemy is not necessarily your friend. Politicians forget this fact.Right now, for example, politicians in Congress concentrate their time...
Moscow protest over Putin’s political shake-up fails to gain traction
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Over 1,000 people marched through Moscow on Sunday in an event a Kremlin critic tried to turn into a protest...
‘Unluckiest’ hunter in America jumps headfirst into rare tree-dwelling venomous snake
This hunter has had enough of snakes in trees.One hunter is being called the “unluckiest guy in America” after jumping headfirst into a...
Follow live: Liverpool chases Premier League title vs. Manchester United
News
Robert Morris: My greatest crisis — this is God’s answer to our busy and chaotic lives
Thirty-five minutes into the leadership team meeting, the notification popped up on my laptop. It read: “8 a.m. tomorrow: Robert, take the day off.”Fourteen...
News
Paul Batura: What is heroism and who is a hero?
Since 1948, the Gallup organization has published its yearly poll of the world’s most admired men and women.In the male category, this past...