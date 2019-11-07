Trump impeachment ‘extravagant,’ but also within House’s rights, Ken Starr says

Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr called the idea of impeaching President Trump over details surrounding his July phone call with Ukraine’s leader extreme.

The House of Representatives, however, has the final say in what defines constitutionally outlined but vague “high crimes and misdemeanors,” Starr told “Your World” on Wednesday.

“It should not be, but is it?” Starr asked. This, after host Neil Cavuto reported that several Republican lawmakers have dismissed the idea of impeachment based on any alleged quid pro quo.

“The Constitution does not speak to the definition, as the definition is entrusted to the good judgment of the House of Representatives — informed by history and tradition.”

“I think what is being seen here is the expansive … definition of high crimes and misdemeanors — we disapprove of what the president did, of his style… we think that that results in justifying his removal from office,” he said, characterizing Democratic arguments.

“I think that is an extravagant antihistorical approach, but the House of Representatives has the raw power to define an impeachable offense. And that’s what we’re hearing — I dont think it’s impeachable.”

Starr added that through more than 200 years of U.S. history, there has often been an “underlying crime” surrounding the handful of impeachment proceedings against federal officials.

“Bill Clinton committed criminal offenses. Richard Nixon entered into a conspiracy to obstruct justice — and all I’ve heard [about Trump] in terms of crime is extortion. And, as [Rep.] Jamie Raskin of Maryland said yesterday, ‘shakedown’ — which sounds in the nature of extortion.”

He claimed that, most often, “extortion” is something the “victim complains about” as opposed to people not involved in the relationship.

