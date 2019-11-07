54.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:19pm

Trump impeachment ‘extravagant,’ but also within House’s rights, Ken Starr says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr called the idea of impeaching President Trump over details surrounding his July phone call with Ukraine’s leader extreme.

The House of Representatives, however, has the final say in what defines constitutionally outlined but vague “high crimes and misdemeanors,” Starr told “Your World” on Wednesday.

“It should not be, but is it?” Starr asked. This, after host Neil Cavuto reported that several Republican lawmakers have dismissed the idea of impeachment based on any alleged quid pro quo.

“The Constitution does not speak to the definition, as the definition is entrusted to the good judgment of the House of Representatives — informed by history and tradition.”

DONALD TRUMP JR. DEFENDS HIMSELF FROM ACCUSATIONS IT IS HYPOCRITICAL OF HIM TO CITE NEPOTISM IN HUNTER BIDEN CRITICISMS

“I think what is being seen here is the expansive … definition of high crimes and misdemeanors — we disapprove of what the president did, of his style… we think that that results in justifying his removal from office,” he said, characterizing Democratic arguments.

More from Media

“I think that is an extravagant antihistorical approach, but the House of Representatives has the raw power to define an impeachable offense. And that’s what we’re hearing — I dont think it’s impeachable.”

Starr added that through more than 200 years of U.S. history, there has often been an “underlying crime” surrounding the handful of impeachment proceedings against federal officials.

“Bill Clinton committed criminal offenses. Richard Nixon entered into a conspiracy to obstruct justice — and all I’ve heard [about Trump] in terms of crime is extortion. And, as [Rep.] Jamie Raskin of Maryland said yesterday, ‘shakedown’ — which sounds in the nature of extortion.”

He claimed that, most often, “extortion” is something the “victim complains about” as opposed to people not involved in the relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump impeachment ‘extravagant,’ but also within House’s rights, Ken Starr says

News WWNR -
0
Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr called the idea of impeaching President Trump over details surrounding his July phone call with Ukraine's leader...
Read more

U.S. senators press for sanctions on Turkey if it is violating Syria ceasefire

News WWNR -
0
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during the reauthorization of Freedom Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November...
Read more

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team: official

News WWNR -
0
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi listens to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General 2018...
Read more

U.S. impeachment probe to enter high-stakes phase with public hearings next week

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival will reach a critical stage...
Read more

Rodney Reed murder case: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna among celebs urging Gov. Abbott to take inmate off death row

News WWNR -
0
Celebrities are banding together to try to free Rodney Reed — a Texas death row inmate accused of raping and killing a woman...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. senators press for sanctions on Turkey if it is violating Syria ceasefire

WWNR -
0
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during the reauthorization of Freedom Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November...
Read more
News

White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team: official

WWNR -
0
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi listens to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General 2018...
Read more
News

U.S. impeachment probe to enter high-stakes phase with public hearings next week

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival will reach a critical stage...
Read more
News

Rodney Reed murder case: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna among celebs urging Gov. Abbott to take inmate off death row

WWNR -
0
Celebrities are banding together to try to free Rodney Reed — a Texas death row inmate accused of raping and killing a woman...
Read more
News

Wired like Kobe and MJ — Cole Anthony is the freshman you need to know

WWNR -
0
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The boys stood hunched along the baseline under a basket in a New York City gym, gasping for air...
Read more
News

Hong Kong lawmaker with pro-Beijing views stabbed by ‘fake supporter’

WWNR -
0
A pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker out campaigning on Wednesday was stabbed by an anti-government protester, marking the latest escalation of violence surrounding the demonstrations that...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap