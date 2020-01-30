32.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:40am

Trump impeachment trial nears end of initial phase in Senate

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate is expected to wrap up the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial before turning on Friday to the explosive question of whether to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and fellow House Impeachment Managers hold a press conference at the U.S Capitol during U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Republicans who control the Senate said there was a chance the trial could end on Friday with Trump’s acquittal, leaving him in office and rendering moot the articles of impeachment Democrats approved in the House of Representatives in December.

An acquittal would allow the Republican president to claim vindication and put the threat to his presidency behind him just as Americans begin focusing on the Democratic race to choose his challenger in the Nov. 3 election.

Iowa holds the first election contest of the year on Monday. Trump will be there on Thursday night for a rally to promote his record and skewer his opponents.

Lawyers for Trump and the House Democrats who are managing the impeachment prosecution will spend a second day on Thursday answering questions about the case written down by lawmakers and read aloud by black-robed U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts.

Then, probably on Friday, each side will present what amount to closing arguments, before the senators move to the central question of whether to call witnesses.

Democrats are demanding witnesses in order to shed more light on Trump’s attempt to persuade Ukraine President Volodmyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

To force the issue, they need to persuade at least four Republican senators to vote with them to assure a majority vote in the 100-seat chamber, an effort the top Democrat in the Senate has called an uphill fight.

Even if witnesses are called, Democrats hold out scant hope of ultimately mustering the two-thirds majority needed to remove Trump from office.

Bolton this week emerged as a potential witness after a report – which he has not denied – that he planned to say in an upcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to freeze $391 million in U.S. military aid for Ukraine until it investigated Biden and the former vice president’s son, Hunter.

Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York argued that Trump wanted to “rig an election” by inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“The facts are the facts,” said Nadler. “The president is a danger to the United States … and he must be brought to heel.”

Senator John Barrasso, the No. 3 Republican in seniority, said it was possible the trial could end on Friday without witnesses being called in spite of pressure from Democrats.

“The momentum is clearly in the direction of moving to final judgment on Friday,” he said. Other Republican senators were predicting a similar outcome.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell exits during a break as the Trump impeachment trial continues in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democrats were not conceding defeat, however.

“There’s tremendous pressure from a vindictive, nasty president on every Republican senator, but I think (as) they sit there … we’ve got a real shot to get witnesses and documents,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

While the Senate is expected to acquit Trump and leave him in office no matter what happens, allowing witnesses could inflict political damage on him as his re-election bid picks up steam.

Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump impeachment trial nears end of initial phase in Senate

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to wrap up the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial before turning on...
Read more

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. Senators on Wednesday spent the day posing questions to both the Democratic lawmakers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald...
Read more

Today on Fox News: Jan. 30, 2020

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News:Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Britain will officially leave the European Union this weekend. Nigel Farage, leader of the...
Read more

World Health Organization may consider coronavirus a public health emergency, death toll hits 170

News WWNR -
0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an Emergency Committee meeting on Thursday to determine whether the coronavirus constitutes a public health emergency...
Read more

Russia logs foot-and-mouth disease on farm in far east

News WWNR -
0
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has registered an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle and pigs on a farm in the far eastern Zabaikalsk...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. Senators on Wednesday spent the day posing questions to both the Democratic lawmakers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News: Jan. 30, 2020

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News:Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Britain will officially leave the European Union this weekend. Nigel Farage, leader of the...
Read more
News

World Health Organization may consider coronavirus a public health emergency, death toll hits 170

WWNR -
0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an Emergency Committee meeting on Thursday to determine whether the coronavirus constitutes a public health emergency...
Read more
News

Russia logs foot-and-mouth disease on farm in far east

WWNR -
0
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has registered an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle and pigs on a farm in the far eastern Zabaikalsk...
Read more
News

Georgia man silent before lethal injection for double murder after his children plead for clemency

WWNR -
0
A Georgia man said nothing as he was put to death Wednesday evening after his adult children pleaded for clemency in the "circumstantial"...
Read more
News

Victor Oladipo returns after more than 1-year absence to spark Pacers

WWNR -
0
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo arrived at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wearing a No. 8 Western Conference All-Star jersey in honor...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap